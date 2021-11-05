Oberlin Bands Look to Campus Revive Music Scene

According to McKeon, things would have been completely different for Boxed Whine had they not had their first year to write original songs and experiment with their set. “If COVID had hit in 2019 instead of 2020, it’s very likely we wouldn’t have been able to get situated enough to be where we’re at now,” McKeon wrote. “We had laid down a lot of groundwork in that first year of playing that made it possible for us to keep sharing and working on stuff throughout the pandemic.” Jane Hobson, College fourth-year, solo artist, and lead vocalist for Oberlin band Jane Hobson and the Hobgoblins, agreed. During her time away from campus, all of the students in her favorite campus bands graduated and the younger groups fell apart, leaving only a few bands to revitalize the scene. “I just feel like I see the same three or four bands in rotation,” Hobson said. “There are some jazz bands here and there, [and] people from the Conservatory, but I don’t necessarily know those bands as well. Mostly, it just feels like my band, Boxed Whine, and Hotspur Johnny all the time. It just feels like it’s gotten smaller.”

When Zanes came to Oberlin, it was this sense of band comradery that defined his participation in the music scene; he was amazed at how welcoming older students were. “There were juniors and seniors that took an interest in us and wanted to see us learn,” Zanes said. “That just made all the difference because if it had just been us hanging around with freshmen, our experience would have been radically different. It was the older folks passing on whatever they knew that made the difference. Those interactions were defined by a kind of open-mindedness; there was no snobbery at all.” As a first-year, McKeon remembers seeing and interacting with upperclassmen in bands. While he’s noticed a sharp contrast this year in comparison to years past, he says that Oberlin music culture isn’t fundamentally different than it used to be. “It’s so weird because I feel like the general attitude about music, both playing it and seeing it, hasn’t really changed — just our access to and time with it has,” McKeon wrote. “Hopefully some of the younger grades are now also able to find solid footing with making and playing music here with others, because I’d love for things to get back to the way they were pre-COVID by the time I graduate in June.”

Hobson feels that upperclassmen are always inherently at an advantage because they have houses to rehearse and perform in, larger networks of student musicians, and experience playing at and organizing shows on campus. As she thinks about how to reinvigorate the house show scene, she says it’s most important to make participation in the scene less daunting. “I think there has always been some level of intimidation,” Hobson said. “That’s always been the Oberlin music scene. We have all these amazing musicians at the Conservatory but it also feels like every College student has some level of music proficiency. Especially as a girl, it can be intimidating. It’s a pretty male-dominated music scene and I always got nervous to join because I don’t play jazz. So then you keep asking yourself, ‘Where do I fit into this?’” McKeon remembers feeling apprehensive, too, and anxious about finding a space for himself amidst all of the campus’ other talented musicians. “I was super cautious about engaging with music here because of the existence of the Conservatory and didn’t know what kind of music scene existed here outside of it,” McKeon wrote. “During my accepted students day, I went to the spring 2018 Coverband Showcase, and seeing the myriad of non-Conservatory students putting together such a great set of performances genuinely had a massive impact on pushing me out of that overly-cautious, imposter-syndrome-y mindset. I think the existence of this scene makes it so much easier for students to feel like their desired musical exploits aren’t just wishful thinking or bound to be unrecognized.”