OBurlesque Returns to Campus in Halloween Show

Even though the group held regular Zoom meetings throughout quarantine and during each of the previous semesters, College third-year and OBurlesque Treasurer Sarah Mia Liberatore felt OBurlesque wasn’t the same without in-person performances. Opportunities for the group to come together and celebrate their bodies, sexualities, and talents are crucial to its mission, they said. “The Zoom meetings were great; they helped build community and were good for educating,” Liberatore said. “But, nothing compares to being in front of people again. That is the core of OBurlesque.” Cohn agreed, remembering a few moments when in-person performances made them feel seen and heard in a way they had never experienced on campus before. “I’ve seen so many people on stage,” Cohn said. “My first ever show that I saw, I saw someone performing with the same insulin pump that I have. That was a re- ally affirming, incredible moment for me. … It made me feel seen as someone both who has an insulin pump, but also as a sexual person. But burlesque isn’t just sexual; it’s an art form. And it means a lot to me. In-person performances give us that time and space to celebrate each other.” For Levin, Spooktacular offers a forum to explore their sexuality in new ways. “OBurlesque was one of the first events I attended during my first year,” Levin said. “It was so crazy and beautiful to see that this was something that existed and was a big deal on Oberlin’s campus. As an individual, I’m pretty open about my sexuality, but I’ve never seen myself as someone who would go on stage; I thought I would always be a spectator. But now, to be able to be visually present in my sexuality rather than just intellectually, it just feels really great.”

While Cohn and Liberatore both think the club depends on the energy inherent to in-person performances, they also believe that the Zoom meetings held under former OBurlesque leadership were instrumental in fostering a new sense of community and camaraderie within the group. “[There were] weekly meetings over Zoom which was something new for OBurlesque because normally there was just one general interest meeting, tech rehearsal, and a show,” Cohn said. “Those were the only meetings throughout the year. But now, it’s become more of a community. We had talks from alumni who have actually gone on to be in the burlesque industry in the real world, like in Cleveland. We had DIY days. We had days talking about the history of burlesque, days about body positivity in burlesque, and about the intersections of drag and burlesque — really informative talks and discussions that were really driven by the members saying, ‘Hey this is what’s important to us; this what we want to talk about.’” While there were over 30 people at this year’s dress rehearsal, Liberatore says that almost no one came to watch each other’s routines in past years. “People would come to practice their acts, some of the [the crew] might stick around, but most people would just head out after they rehearsed,” Liberatore said. “This year, everyone just stayed to cheer every- one on. I remember, back when I did my first dress rehearsal, there were like three people in the audience: the president, the vice president and the treasurer. We didn’t really talk with fellow cast members. But now, it really feels like we’re holding up a whole team. We’re starting from the ground up.”