Big+Parade+Celebrates+20th+Anniversary

This past weekend, Big Parade celebrated its 20th anniversary. With the absence of last year’s parade due to COVID-19, along with the coincidental timing of this year’s Parents and Family Weekend, the event was a welcome opportunity for students and community members alike to come together and celebrate Oberlin in their favorite way.

While the main parade typically takes place in May, event coordinators and College third-years Audrey Burkey and Mayu Evans described the event as a birthday party for Big Parade. The full-sized parade will still be held in the spring, though the gathering last Saturday served as a chance to remind the community of the parade’s impact and introduce first- and second-years to the opportunity to be involved with the planning of it.

Burkey explained that a highlight of the event was watching her hard work come to fruition.

“I was a freshman when I joined, so I didn’t get to see it through for the whole year because we got sent home,” Burkey said. “This was the first event I put on with the group, so it was really nice to see the work actualized that afternoon.”

School spirit, town camaraderie, and support for student organizations were at their peak during the parade. A small procession glided through the northeastern corner of Tappan Square, surrounded by students, visiting parents, and local community members; with free cupcakes parade merchandise, and pottery made by members of the Oberlin Pottery Co-op sold at the bandstand. Evans underscored the communal aspect of the parade.