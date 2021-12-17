The Counseling Center’s Website Needs Immediate Improvement

I was poking around for cheap therapy options. This was a big step. Since, like many students, I don’t have in-state insurance, a car, or a trust fund, private practice is out of my budget. I really have one option. I searched “Oberlin College Counseling,” expecting zen web design and an appointment schedule. Instead, I felt excluded, disheartened, and put off. The website should be taken down immediately and rewritten.

What it should be:

Inviting and reassuring, with a simple link for making an appointment.

What it was like for me:

Excluding:

I clicked the tab marked “Sexual Abuse.” It starts with a narrow definition of what qualifies as sexual abuse. Because I was an adult when the abuse started, my experiences didn’t make the cut. Sex abuse only happens to children and adolescents? I didn’t know they wanted me to understand my abuse as sexual assault. Assault seems like a word for an action rather than an ongoing relationship. Was there no tab for me? As I read their definitions of abuse, I felt an urge to close my laptop; the language was anatomically specific and violent.

Why did they bother defining any of it? When someone wants therapy, can’t they make an appointment without diagnoses for what’s bugging them?

I went to the Counseling Center for help. If I was confused about the definition of sexual abuse, I’d go to Google.

Disheartening:

I read on. Apparently sex abuse means you will absolutely need exhausting and expensive, long-term therapy — YEARS of therapy. Oberlin’s Counseling is presented as a brief way to “shore up.” Not comforting.

Off-Putting:

To be fair, they do list another option for survivors — we can read a book! “Bibliotherapy is a place many people start, and The Courage to Heal and The Courage to Heal Workbook are commonly used first books.” Yikes. I knew the sordid history of this book. Why didn’t they? The Courage to Heal: A Guide for Women Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse is an infamous and widely discredited self-help book written by a poet — not a therapist — 30 years ago.