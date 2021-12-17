College’s Financial Struggles Exacerbated By Lack of Alumni Donations

Over the course of this semester, I have been privy to a fair amount of discourse surrounding Oberlin’s financial situation. Specifically, I have heard students criticize the way the College is handling its finances, asking why it can’t tap more into the endowment, and protesting specific cost-cutting measures the administration takes in order to balance the budget. While this is a critical conversation to have as the College passes costs onto students and employees in the form of high fees and low pay, it is important to consider why the College is having financial trouble in the first place. It is possible that, as many students claim, mismanagement of the endowment is a contributing factor. However, a much clearer and potentially more important factor in the financial strain Oberlin is facing is a lack of donations from our alumni.

From 2013 until 2019, Forbes released the Grateful Grad Index, a 100-point scale that considers the percentage of alumni that give to a school and the median alumni donation size. The magazine lists the top 200 private, nonprofit colleges by that measure. While the claim that the formula can really measure gratitude is debatable, it is a useful source of data on how alumni donation rates compare across colleges. According to the most recent iteration of the index, Oberlin ranks 43rd, with a seven-year median donation of $11,918 and a three-year alumni giving rate of 22 percent for a score of 90. While that may seem impressive, it puts us in 12th place out of our 16 peer institutions.

One thing this metric fails to take into account is the opportunity for different types of non-monetary success. Many Obies make significantly less money than graduates of our peer institutions, typically opting to go into academia or public service over higher-paying jobs in the private sector. While this is a point of pride for the College — our slogan is, after all, “Think one person can change the world? So do we” — it also makes it difficult to remain financially stable without having to make dramatic changes to the budget. The Grateful Grads Index of a given institution is positively correlated with the median salary of that school’s alumni at 34 years old (about 12 years after graduation). In fact, adjusting for income, Oberlin moves up to sixth place among our peers. Yet while low alumni salaries play a role in our lack of donations, having a slew of extremely wealthy alumni is not the goal of our institution. The people who make the biggest difference in the world aren’t the ones who make millions.

All this being said, Oberlin’s low-end alumni salary numbers don’t necessarily mean we are doomed to a lack of donations forever. There are plenty of factors not related to alumni wealth that the College can focus on. For alumni who do have means, the College can concentrate on standing out as a worthy recipient of donations. Where people donate their money is largely determined by which organizations they deem to be the worthiest of their gifts.