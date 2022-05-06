New Mental Health Initiatives Encouraged By JED Program

Following a four-year partnership with the JED Campus program and a series of staffing changes in the Office of Student Life, the College has started to reenvision mental health resources on campus. Notably, the College has been utilizing funding from Rise and Thrive — an emergency relief fund provided through the Ohio Department of Education under the CARES Act — to expand and invest in mental health resources at Oberlin. In addition to these newer efforts, the College is seeking to consolidate its Student Help and Resource Exchange program and hire a new case manager for the program to better assist students in need.

In 2018, the College first partnered with the JED Campus program, a consulting organization that assessed Oberlin’s mental health environment and provided a set of recommendations for improvement. Last summer, the College completed the final steps of the program, which included submitting a checklist of completed recommendations. According to Assistant Dean and Interim Director of SHARE Monique Burgdorf, who ultimately took leadership of implementing JED’s recommendations, only a few changes remain to be put in place, most of which involve facilities-related suicide prevention.

While Counseling Center Director and Psychologist John Harshbarger did not cite a direct impact that JED had on the Counseling Center, he did highlight a recur- ring issue that the Center has faced this semester in pro- viding students with the care they need.

“The one thing that we will be addressing, that wasn’t necessarily a JED recommendation, but we feel that it’s very important that students are seen in a timely manner,” Harshbarger said. “We generally like to get [first-time] students in within a week for an appointment and this year it grew to more like two weeks before, especially at the end of the year here. … What we’re looking to do is to have a model starting next year in which we are going to be offering more walk-in availability.”

College fourth-year Brandon Lopez Toro echoed Harshbarger’s comment on the Counseling Center’s long wait times.