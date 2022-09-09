For Ewe: Inclusive Fiber Community Hosts Grand Opening

For Ewe: an Inclusive Fiber Community opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 1. Lisa Whitfield, OC ’90, owner and proprietor of the new store, strives for inclusivity and guarantees a space for those who feel underrepresented and unwelcome in other spaces, especially in fiber communities. Although the store itself has been open since mid-April, the grand opening only took place last week due to scheduling conflicts.

Sunny skies greeted guests as they joined Whitfield for refreshments and a few words from special guests. Bryan Burgess, president of the Oberlin City Council; Janet Haar, executive director of the Oberlin Business Partnership; and Kathy Perales, vice president of the Board of Trustees for OBP, shared words of encouragement with Whitfield before she cut the classic red ribbon with the help of her husband.

“It’s always exciting when we get to invite a new business into Oberlin,” Burgess said. “Over the course of the pandemic, we saw businesses shut down and leave, and it’s been really tough. Since then, we have seen a resurgence in local interest. I’m so glad that Lisa has been able to open up a new business here, … providing a service for our community.” As an Oberlin alumna, Whitfield wants to connect with Oberlin College students in a way that only a former student can. “I know what it’s like to go to Oberlin,” Whitfield said. “I know what it’s like to be exploring all of the different parts of yourself. This is the one time in your life where you can do that in a very contained way. The world out there is not Oberlin. The fights that you fight at Oberlin are small compared to the fights you’re gonna fight out there. So this is the time where whoever you are, however you identify, you should be able to walk into my shop.” Students from KnitCo see potential connections at For Ewe. Last semester, KnitCo welcomed Whitfield into the class as a guest speaker. They discussed all things yarn related and