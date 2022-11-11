Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results
This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored.
Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed, the four races in which Lorain voters favored Democrats were for U.S. Senate, where Tim Ryan earned more votes than Senator-elect J.D. Vance; for Lorain County Auditor, where Craig Snodgrass defeated Rodger Roeser; for District 53 State Representative, where Joe Miller narrowly beat Marty Gallagher; and for Lorain County Court of Common Pleas judge, where Melissa Kobasher won against Darrel Bilancini by a 58.5 percent majority. Incumbents were also successful; out of 17 contested races where there were incumbents, 15 defended their titles among Lorain voters. In the two races where incumbents lost, Republican Scot Stevenson defeated Democrat Thomas A. Teodosio for Judge of the Court of Appeals for the 9th District and Republican Jeffrey Riddell narrowly defeated Democrat Matt Lundy for Lorain County Commissioner.
Lorain County also voted in line with the rest of Ohio to pass State Issues 1 and 2. Issue 1 will amend the Ohio State Constitution to require that courts consider factors such as public safety when setting bail. Issue 2 will amend the State Constitution to bar non-citizen Ohio residents from voting in local elections. Voters also renewed tax levies to fund Lorain County 911 services; the Lorain County Drug Task Force; the Lorain County Board of Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services; and Lorain County Community College. Oberlin voters renewed both municipal income tax levies, and Precinct 5 approved the sale of alcohol and mixed beverages at ALDI for all seven days of the week.
State Senate (13th District)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Anthony Eliopoulos
|Democrat
|47,209
|43.49
|Nathan H. Manning*
|Republican
|61,340
|56.51
State Representative (54th District)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Bryan Burgess
|Democrat
|11,213
|41.13
|Dick Stein*
|Republican
|16,047
|58.87
Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Thomas A. Teodosio*
|Democrat
|50, 808
|48.19
|Scot Stevenson
|Republican
|54, 624
|51.81
Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Erica Voorhees
|Democrat
|48,955
|46.49
|Donna J. Carr*
|Republican
|56,343
|53.51
Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Amber Crowe
|Democrat
|49,552
|47.38
|Jill Flagg Lanzinger
|Republican
|55,041
|52.62
Lorain County Commissioner
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Matt Lundy*
|Democrat
|53,531
|49.85
|Jeffrey Riddell
|Republican
|53,951
|50.15
Lorain County Auditor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Rodger Roeser
|Republican
|50, 316
|46.94
|Craig Snodgrass*
|Democrat
|56,870
|53.06
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Lorain County
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Pct %
|Darrel Bilancini
|N/A
|37,525
|41.51
|Melissa Kobasher
|N/A
|52,882
|58.49
|Measure
|Result
|Issue 1 is an amendment to the State Constitution. It removes the state Supreme Court’s role in setting rules for bail and compels courts to consider public safety, the seriousness of the offense, the person’s criminal record, and other factors.
|Passed: 82,237 (77.89 percent) of Lorain County voters voted for the amendment, and 23,340 (22.11 percent) voted against.
|Issue 2 is an amendment to the State Constitution. It prohibits local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in elections and requires that voters be eligible U.S. citizens to vote in the state. Ohioans would now wait to register more than 30 days in advance before voting, and 17-year-olds would no longer be allowed to vote in primary elections.
|Passed: 81,994 (76.83 percent) of Lorain County voters voted for the amendment, and 24,734 (23.17 percent) voted against.
|Issue 7 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for Lorain County 911 services.
|Passed: 77,703 (72.03 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 30,171 (27.97 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024.
|Issue 8 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for the Lorain County Drug Task Force.
|Passed: 71,357 (66.37 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 36,150 (33.63 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024.
|Issue 9 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for the Lorain County Board of Mental Health, Addiction, and Recovery Services.
|Passed: 78,089 (72.52 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 29,595 (27.48 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024.
|Issue 10 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for the Lorain County Community College District University Partnership program.
|Passed: 72,250 (66.92 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 35,719 (33.08 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024.
|Issue 37 proposed a renewal of the municipal income tax or a 3/5 percent levy on income for providing funds for operating and capital improvement expenses for the City of Oberlin for ten years.
|Passed: 2,910 (73.22 percent) voted for the renewal, and 801 (26.78 percent) voted against. This means that the municipal income tax renewal will be effective Jan. 1, 2025.
|Issue 38 proposed a renewal of the municipal income tax or a one-fifth percent levy on income for providing funds for operating and capital improvement expenses for the City of Oberlin for five years.
|Passed: 2,239 (74.29 percent) voted for the renewal, and 775 (25.71 percent) voted against. This means that the municipal income tax renewal will be effective Jan. 1, 2025.
|Issue 39A (Precinct 5 only) proposed the sale of beer, wine, and mixed beverages by Aldi, Inc, located on 14885 State Route 58.
|Passed: 367 (81.02 percent) voted yes and 86 (18.98 percent) voted no.
|Issue 39B (Precinct 5 only) proposed the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday by Aldi, Inc, located on 14885 State Route 58.
|Passed: 351 (78 percent) voted yes and 99 (22 percent) voted no.