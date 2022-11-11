Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results

This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored.

Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed, the four races in which Lorain voters favored Democrats were for U.S. Senate, where Tim Ryan earned more votes than Senator-elect J.D. Vance; for Lorain County Auditor, where Craig Snodgrass defeated Rodger Roeser; for District 53 State Representative, where Joe Miller narrowly beat Marty Gallagher; and for Lorain County Court of Common Pleas judge, where Melissa Kobasher won against Darrel Bilancini by a 58.5 percent majority. Incumbents were also successful; out of 17 contested races where there were incumbents, 15 defended their titles among Lorain voters. In the two races where incumbents lost, Republican Scot Stevenson defeated Democrat Thomas A. Teodosio for Judge of the Court of Appeals for the 9th District and Republican Jeffrey Riddell narrowly defeated Democrat Matt Lundy for Lorain County Commissioner.

Lorain County also voted in line with the rest of Ohio to pass State Issues 1 and 2. Issue 1 will amend the Ohio State Constitution to require that courts consider factors such as public safety when setting bail. Issue 2 will amend the State Constitution to bar non-citizen Ohio residents from voting in local elections. Voters also renewed tax levies to fund Lorain County 911 services; the Lorain County Drug Task Force; the Lorain County Board of Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services; and Lorain County Community College. Oberlin voters renewed both municipal income tax levies, and Precinct 5 approved the sale of alcohol and mixed beverages at ALDI for all seven days of the week.

State Senate (13th District)

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Anthony Eliopoulos Democrat 47,209 43.49 Nathan H. Manning* Republican 61,340 56.51

State Representative (54th District)

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Bryan Burgess Democrat 11,213 41.13 Dick Stein * Republican 16,047 58.87

Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District)

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Thomas A. Teodosio* Democrat 50, 808 48.19 Scot Stevenson Republican 54, 624 51.81

Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District)

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Erica Voorhees Democrat 48,955 46.49 Donna J. Carr * Republican 56,343 53.51

Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District)

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Amber Crowe Democrat 49,552 47.38 Jill Flagg Lanzinger Republican 55,041 52.62

Lorain County Commissioner

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Matt Lundy* Democrat 53,531 49.85 Jeffrey Riddell Republican 53,951 50.15

Lorain County Auditor

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Rodger Roeser Republican 50, 316 46.94 Craig Snodgrass* Democrat 56,870 53.06

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Lorain County

Candidate Party Votes Pct % Darrel Bilancini N/A 37,525 41.51 Melissa Kobasher N/A 52,882 58.49