Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results

Kayla Kim, Contributing Sports Editor|November 11, 2022

This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. 

Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed, the four races in which Lorain voters favored Democrats were for U.S. Senate, where Tim Ryan earned more votes than Senator-elect J.D. Vance; for Lorain County Auditor, where Craig Snodgrass defeated Rodger Roeser; for District 53 State Representative, where Joe Miller narrowly beat Marty Gallagher; and for Lorain County Court of Common Pleas judge, where Melissa Kobasher won against Darrel Bilancini by a 58.5 percent majority. Incumbents were also successful; out of 17 contested races where there were incumbents, 15 defended their titles among Lorain voters. In the two races where incumbents lost, Republican Scot Stevenson defeated Democrat Thomas A. Teodosio for Judge of the Court of Appeals for the 9th District and Republican Jeffrey Riddell narrowly defeated Democrat Matt Lundy for Lorain County Commissioner. 

Lorain County also voted in line with the rest of Ohio to pass State Issues 1 and 2. Issue 1 will amend the Ohio State Constitution to require that courts consider factors such as public safety when setting bail. Issue 2 will amend the State Constitution to bar non-citizen Ohio residents from voting in local elections. Voters also renewed tax levies to fund Lorain County 911 services; the Lorain County Drug Task Force; the Lorain County Board of Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services; and Lorain County Community College. Oberlin voters renewed both municipal income tax levies, and Precinct 5 approved the sale of alcohol and mixed beverages at ALDI for all seven days of the week. 

 

State Senate (13th District) 

 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Anthony Eliopoulos Democrat 47,209 43.49
Nathan H. Manning* Republican 61,340 56.51

 

State Representative (54th District) 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Bryan Burgess Democrat 11,213 41.13
Dick Stein* Republican 16,047 58.87

 

Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District) 

 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Thomas A. Teodosio* Democrat 50, 808 48.19
Scot Stevenson  Republican 54, 624 51.81

 

Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District)

 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Erica Voorhees Democrat 48,955 46.49
Donna J. Carr* Republican 56,343 53.51

 

Judge of the Court of Appeals (9th District) 

 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Amber Crowe Democrat 49,552 47.38
Jill Flagg Lanzinger Republican 55,041 52.62

 

Lorain County Commissioner

 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Matt Lundy*  Democrat 53,531 49.85
Jeffrey Riddell Republican 53,951 50.15

 

Lorain County Auditor

 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Rodger Roeser Republican 50, 316 46.94
Craig Snodgrass*  Democrat 56,870 53.06

 

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Lorain County

 

Candidate Party Votes Pct %
Darrel Bilancini N/A 37,525 41.51
Melissa Kobasher N/A 52,882 58.49

 

Measure Result
Issue 1 is an amendment to the State Constitution. It removes the state Supreme Court’s role in setting rules for bail and compels courts to consider public safety, the seriousness of the offense, the person’s criminal record, and other factors. Passed: 82,237 (77.89 percent) of Lorain County voters voted for the amendment, and 23,340 (22.11 percent) voted against.  
Issue 2 is an amendment to the State Constitution. It prohibits local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in elections and requires that voters be eligible U.S. citizens to vote in the state. Ohioans would now wait to register more than 30 days in advance before voting, and 17-year-olds would no longer be allowed to vote in primary elections Passed: 81,994 (76.83 percent) of Lorain County voters voted for the amendment, and 24,734 (23.17 percent) voted against.
Issue 7 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for Lorain County 911 services.  Passed: 77,703 (72.03 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 30,171 (27.97 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024. 
Issue 8 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for the Lorain County Drug Task Force. Passed: 71,357 (66.37 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 36,150 (33.63 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024. 
Issue 9 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for the Lorain County Board of Mental Health, Addiction, and Recovery Services. Passed: 78,089 (72.52 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 29,595 (27.48 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024. 
Issue 10 proposed a renewal of a tax levy for the Lorain County Community College District University Partnership program.  Passed: 72,250 (66.92 percent) voted for the tax levy, and 35,719 (33.08 percent) voted against. The renewal will begin in 2023 and will be first due in 2024. 
Issue 37 proposed a renewal of the municipal income tax or a 3/5 percent levy on income for providing funds for operating and capital improvement expenses for the City of Oberlin for ten years.  Passed: 2,910 (73.22 percent) voted for the renewal, and 801 (26.78 percent) voted against. This means that the municipal income tax renewal will be effective Jan. 1, 2025.
Issue 38 proposed a renewal of the municipal income tax or a one-fifth percent levy on income for providing funds for operating and capital improvement expenses for the City of Oberlin for five years.  Passed: 2,239 (74.29 percent) voted for the renewal, and 775 (25.71 percent) voted against. This means that the municipal income tax renewal will be effective Jan. 1, 2025.
Issue 39A (Precinct 5 only) proposed the sale of beer, wine, and mixed beverages by Aldi, Inc, located on 14885 State Route 58. Passed: 367 (81.02 percent) voted yes and 86 (18.98 percent) voted no.
Issue 39B (Precinct 5 only) proposed the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday by Aldi, Inc, located on 14885 State Route 58. Passed: 351 (78 percent) voted yes and 99 (22 percent) voted no.