Artists, Activists Support Reproductive Justice Cause at Flea Market

Reproductive rights have beenÂ a debated topic for decades, andÂ generations of Oberlin studentsÂ have engaged in conversationsÂ about the issue. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade on JuneÂ 24, 2022, these conversations haveÂ become especially urgent. We noÂ longer live in a country that protects reproductive rights as it previously did, and 13 states enactedÂ trigger bans on abortion past theÂ first or second trimester as soonÂ as the Supreme Court decisionÂ was released. As with every decision that negatively affects people, those who suffer the worstÂ consequences are the people thatÂ have been mistreated for centuries â€” in this case, low-incomeÂ BIPOC individuals who requireÂ access to reproductive healthcare.

Partially due to this recent Supreme Court ruling, this pastÂ weekend the Reproductive Justice Alliance held a flea marketÂ featuring visual artists and musicians from Oberlin with the goalÂ of raising money and awarenessÂ for reproductive rights agenciesÂ focused on providing funds andÂ other resources to BIPOC individuals.