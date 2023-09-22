Weekly Crossword

ACROSS

1. ___ Sutra

5. European crow

9. Nine-member band

14. “It is ___less, tasteless, dissolves instantly in liquid, and is among the more deadly poisons known to man”

15. Potent prefix

16. Mexican street corn

17. Figs.

18. Texan’s preferred second-person pronoun

19. Tim ___, director of the Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble

20. Body of knowledge that stems from textual analysis, and a field for 25-, 48-, and 57-Across

23. Lacking functional harmony, as of a musical work

24. Unit of 16-Across

25. “Once we think of Orientalism as a Western projection … we will encounter few surprises” -____

30. Place to take a stroll near campus, for short

33. Name originating from the Hebrew for “ascent”

34. “I had a great time tonight” reply

37. Medieval body armor

39. Tear on the soccer pitch

41. Autumnal ailments

42. Shakes on

45. Dawn goddess

47. Max. or min.

48. “Masculine and feminine roles are not biologically fixed but socially constructed” – ___

52. A dove’s gentle cry

53. Seldom-used Oberlin email suffix

57. “In its function, the power to punish is not essentially different from that of curing or educating.”- ___

62. Forbidden

63. __ meets West

64. Mark as important

65. Ksoik ekop gninid supmac

66. Funny

67. Obnoxiously large volume

68. Diamond unit

69. Carioca’s greetings

70. Pea variant

DOWN

1. Down Under slumberer

2. Fess up (to)

3. “Live Free or Die,” for New Hampshire

4. ___ Lupin (Maurice Leblanc novel)

5. Her highness’ preferred pronoun

6. Actor Sy of Netflix’s Lupin

7. Just

8. Nae, not skirted!

9. These begin with every presidential inauguration

10. Sonny Rollins tune… or another word for margarine

11. Dark film genre

12. Place to order some customware

13. French second-person possessive pronoun (pl.)

21. Sick

22. ___ go at

26. In the style of

27. Houston univ.

28. Middle Eastern military

29. Salmon garnish, sometimes

30. Key with three sharps (abbr.)

31. Mixture that can be made with lamb or beef… or whatever, really

32. One of many antagonists in a 1963 Hitchcock film

35. Drunken charge

36. Belief system suffix

38. Hawaiian garland

40. His wife was turned into a pillar of salt

43. Engrave with acid

44. “Old Brown ___” (George Harrison)

46. Goes Sherlock-mode

49. Cuban song genre that shares its name with a Ravel composition

50. “Yadda yadda,” abbr.

51. Ridicules, sometimes with an audience

54. “___ a limb”

55. Acrimonious Andean herd animal

56. Cause to buy Throat Coat

57. Papa’s partner

58. Letter-shaped construction beam

59. VERY deep sleep

60. Get an F

61. Hark! It’s an org. with a Tank and a Keep!

62. Transient ___ Disorder