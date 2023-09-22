Weekly Crossword

ACROSS
1. ___ Sutra
5. European crow
9. Nine-member band
14. “It is ___less, tasteless, dissolves instantly in liquid, and is among the more deadly poisons known to man”
15. Potent prefix
16. Mexican street corn
17. Figs.
18. Texan’s preferred second-person pronoun
19. Tim ___, director of the Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble
20. Body of knowledge that stems from textual analysis, and a field for 25-, 48-, and 57-Across
23. Lacking functional harmony, as of a musical work
24. Unit of 16-Across
25. “Once we think of Orientalism as a Western projection … we will encounter few surprises” -____
30. Place to take a stroll near campus, for short
33. Name originating from the Hebrew for “ascent”
34. “I had a great time tonight” reply
37. Medieval body armor
39. Tear on the soccer pitch
41. Autumnal ailments
42. Shakes on
45. Dawn goddess
47. Max. or min.
48. “Masculine and feminine roles are not biologically fixed but socially constructed” – ___
52. A dove’s gentle cry
53. Seldom-used Oberlin email suffix
57. “In its function, the power to punish is not essentially different from that of curing or educating.”- ___
62. Forbidden
63. __ meets West
64. Mark as important
65. Ksoik ekop gninid supmac
66. Funny
67. Obnoxiously large volume
68. Diamond unit
69. Carioca’s greetings
70. Pea variant
DOWN
1. Down Under slumberer
2. Fess up (to)
3. “Live Free or Die,” for New Hampshire
4. ___ Lupin (Maurice Leblanc novel)
5. Her highness’ preferred pronoun
6. Actor Sy of Netflix’s Lupin
7. Just
8. Nae, not skirted!
9. These begin with every presidential inauguration
10. Sonny Rollins tune… or another word for margarine
11. Dark film genre
12. Place to order some customware
13. French second-person possessive pronoun (pl.)
21. Sick
22. ___ go at
26. In the style of
27. Houston univ.
28. Middle Eastern military
29. Salmon garnish, sometimes
30. Key with three sharps (abbr.)
31. Mixture that can be made with lamb or beef… or whatever, really
32. One of many antagonists in a 1963 Hitchcock film
35. Drunken charge
36. Belief system suffix
38. Hawaiian garland
40. His wife was turned into a pillar of salt
43. Engrave with acid
44. “Old Brown ___” (George Harrison)
46. Goes Sherlock-mode
49. Cuban song genre that shares its name with a Ravel composition
50. “Yadda yadda,” abbr.
51. Ridicules, sometimes with an audience
54. “___ a limb”
55. Acrimonious Andean herd animal
56. Cause to buy Throat Coat
57. Papa’s partner
58. Letter-shaped construction beam
59. VERY deep sleep
60. Get an F
61. Hark! It’s an org. with a Tank and a Keep!
62. Transient ___ Disorder