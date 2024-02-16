Sports Weekly Updates: Week of 2/16

Stephen Curry Wins With Three-Pointer Against The Phoenix Suns

During the Golden State Warriors’ home game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Warriors were down 112–110 with 2.5 seconds remaining on the clock when Brandin Podziemski passed the ball to Curry in motion. Curry sank the shot to give the Warriors a one-point lead with 0.7 seconds remaining on the clock. The game ended 113–112; Curry had 30 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds.

Curry is known for his incredible accuracy when shooting three-pointers, and the team knows it can rely on him to make game-winning shots. The Warriors and Curry have four championships together. He was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary team in 2021, a team composed of the 75 best players of all time in the 75 years of the NBA’s history.

Michigan Football Coach Leaves for Los Angeles Chargers

The current of college football champions, the Michigan Wolverines, found themselves in a tough spot when now-former head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that he would be leaving the organization to return to coaching in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to the championship this season, had been the head coach of the program since 2015 after he departed the San Francisco 49ers. Over the course of his time in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh had a record of 74–25.

Looking at the all-around success of the program, Michigan opted to hire from within, promoting Offensive Coordinator Sherron Moore to the role of head coach. Moore, who had been the offensive coordinator this past season, has been a coach in the organization since 2018. He previously served in the role of tight end coach, offensive line coach, co-offensive coordinator, and offensive coordinator. Sherron also served as interim head coach when coach Harbaugh was suspended. He won four games as interim head coach, including the season finale against Ohio State to win the Big Ten East Division Championship. He also played a key role in the College Football Playoff National Championship victory against Washington. Moore is the first Black football head coach for Michigan.

Formula 1 Teams Unveiling 2024 Cars

The start of the Formula 1 season is underway, and this week the teams revealed the cars they will use to compete in the 2024 season. All Haas F1 Team, Sauber F1 Team, Williams, McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes have all released their cars. Before the cars hit the track in Bahrain for the first race of the season, there is pre-season testing, during which the drivers and teams can get familiar with their cars. Pre-season testing starts Feb. 21 and ends Feb. 23. The first race is March 2.

The release of the cars and the dawn of the first race also means the return of the popular Netflix show Drive to Survive. The show is releasing its sixth season after seeing an overwhelming amount of support and growth in the popularity of F1 as a whole. The show is a recap of last season’s events with a lot of the behind-the-scenes viewing that isn’t aired during the season. Season 6 releases on Feb. 23.

Team Matthews Wins NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star Game 2024 took place Saturday, Feb. 3. The game was held in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, marking the ninth time the city has hosted the event. As opposed to other All-Star Games like the NBA All-Star Game or the NFL’s Pro Bowl, the NHL All-Star Game is divided into four teams who compete in the semifinals to reach the final. The teams who play each other in the semi-finals are decided by whichever team wins the skills tournament previous to the games.

This year the teams were Team Hughes, Team Matthews, Team Mackinnon, and Team McDavid. The game itself was between Team McDavid and Team Matthews. Team Matthews took the victory 7–4. Team Matthews had a great roster of players like Auston Matthews (hence the name), Mitchel Marner, Morgan Rielly, and William Mylander. The team included Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery and Justin Bieber as a guest captain.

Las Vegas Hosts LIV Golf Tournament

This year, LIV Golf held its 2024 tournament at the Las Vegas Country Club. Dustin Johnson finished at 12-under 198 to beat Peter Ulchien and Talor Gooch for his third win. He broke a late six-way tie to win the event. Johnson has won in each of the three seasons that LIV, a new golf tour created by the Public Investment Fund and owned by Saudi Arabia, has existed. He previously won 24 times when he played in the PGA Tour.

In the team event, Smash GC won the competitions with captain Brooks Koepka and members Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell. The team is one by 10 under. They also finished 33 under in the week. McDowell was a free agent this season and for the first time was able to celebrate on the podium with champagne.