Sports Weekly Updates: Week of 3/15

USWNT Wins Concacaf World Cup

This Sunday, over 30,000 people gathered in San Diego to witness the finale to the Concacaf W Gold Cup, which had caused controversy last week after forcing the Canadian and U.S. teams to play in less-than-suitable conditions. Team captain Lindsey Horan and the USWNT took home the victory after Horan scored a header in the first half, defeating Brazil 1–0. Jaedyn Shaw, forward for the USWNT, went home with the Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament after scoring four total goals since its start. Alyssa Naeher, the team’s goalkeeper, went home with the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper in the tournament after stopping three shots in the shootout against Canada in the semifinal. In addition to their title, the USWNT also earned the Fair Play Award, which is determined by the referees based on sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Oliver Bearman Shocks F1 Fans

Last weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Jr. had to receive emergency surgery for appendicitis. Tight on time, the Ferrari team notified Oliver Bearman the day before the race that he would be making his Formula 1 debut. Bearman, an 18-year-old driver from Chelmsford, U.K., belongs to the Ferrari Driver Academy and serves as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari, should emergencies such as this one occur. He was impressive in his Grand Prix debut, gaining four positions over the course of the race and holding off previous world champion Lewis Hamilton to finish seventh. Until last Saturday, the highest level that he competed in was the 2024 FIA Formula 2 championship for Prema Racing, but after his performance in Jeddah, he will likely begin to focus on contract offers from various professional teams.