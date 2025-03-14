From Laughingstock to Major Market: Growth of Cleveland Sports

For decades, professional sports teams in Cleveland were a laughingstock.

From 2003–2019, the Cleveland Browns missed the playoffs, spotlighted by a winless 2017 season. The Cleveland Guardians were so bad in the 1980s that the 1989 comedy film Major League portrayed the Guardians as a joke. The Cleveland Cavaliers were stuck in mediocrity for over 30 years, not making any noise until 2003 when the franchise drafted LeBron James.

Even smaller pro franchises were unable to thrive during this time. From 1997–2003, the Cleveland Rockers were a part of the WNBA until they had to fold due to lack of revenue, poor attendance, and the inability to find new ownership for the team.

From 1976 to 1978, the Cleveland Barons represented the NHL, yet they were forced to merge with the Minnesota North Stars — now Dallas Stars — because of a shortage of funding and displeased ownership.

Despite the tumultuous history Cleveland has with its sports teams, major franchises never left. Teams stuck it out in Cleveland. And now, fans who remain are reaping the rewards.

The Cleveland Browns, who have made the playoffs in two of the last five seasons, recently inked defensive end Myles Garrett to a record-breaking extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money. The deal makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Cleveland Guardians made it to the World Series in 2016 and have made the playoffs in five of the eight seasons since then.

The course of the Cleveland Cavaliers changed forever when they won the lottery and were granted the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. James — a four-time MVP — led the team to the finals in 2006–07, his fourth year in the league. The franchise had never accomplished this in its 37-year history.

A few years later, fans of Cleveland had their hearts broken as they watched James decide to take his talents to South Beach and sign with the Miami Heat in free agency. Without James, the Cavaliers failed to make the playoffs the following four seasons. But in 2014, he returned, leading the Cavaliers to four straight finals appearances, including winning the team’s first and only championship in 2016.

“Cleveland, this is for you,” James exclaimed in his iconic postgame interview after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 finals.

The emotion he showed was palpable; it could be felt through the TV screen — James felt connected to the city. Other athletes have shared the same pride.

“Now I think you understand what I mean when I tell you I was meant for this city,” Browns running back Nick Chubb said in an article in The Players’ Tribune about his coming back from a torn MCL. “I’ve tried to work my ass off every day to get us where we need to go, and even though we have gotten close, I feel like I have serious unfinished business.”

Players feel like they owe it to the city of Cleveland to deliver success and championships. Now, the relationship between player and city is not uncommon in major markets. Cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Denver, just to name a few, have an illustrious history of success. Players go to these cities to continue a history of winning. In Cleveland, the history is just getting started.

Currently, the Cavaliers are 55–10, riding a 15-game winning streak. They are just the sixth team in NBA history to have multiple 15-game winning streaks in a single season.

“It’s hard to win championships,” Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell said earlier this season. “It’s hard to win in this league. Despite public opinion, I love being in Cleveland and I want to win a title with this group.”

Many people outside of the city tend to think of Cleveland as an old, grimy city that has yet to rebound from the days when it served as the center of the Rust Belt. A place athletes would never want to come play. A market that could never achieve great heights. A population that would never rally behind its franchises. Yet, none of those tropes have proven to be true in recent years.

The success of Cleveland’s sports franchises and the love players hold for the city has spurred mass economic growth.

Every Guardians postseason home game is estimated to have a $3 million economic benefit, and home World Series games create an estimated $10 million in economic surplus.

The Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, which holds Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field — homes of the Cavaliers and Guardians, respectively — has been the driving catalyst behind nearly $2 billion in economic growth since its inception in 1994.

In 2024, the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four took place at the FieldHouse. Nearly 37,000 people filled the arena over two sold-out days, with the championship game attracting more viewers than the men’s title game.

The success of the Final Four, along with the economic growth, has made Cleveland a likely destination for a WNBA expansion team. In 2028, the Cleveland Rockers may return.

“This is another example of [the Rock Entertainment Group’s] commitment to the city’s future,” Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert said.

Cleveland has also made strides in recent years toward acquiring a pro women’s soccer team. The Cleveland Pro Soccer group has already been awarded the next MLS NEXT pro team and was recently turned down on a bid for a $150 million stadium and NWSL expansion team. The group has shifted to a new plan that calls for a smaller $50 million stadium.

Rather quickly, Cleveland has turned itself into a hotspot for pro sports. It marks a drastic change; a mere few decades ago, the city was full of underperforming franchises and barren stadiums. Now, the city is full of life, excitement, and potential, highlighted by sold-out venues and teams vying for championships.

It’s an exciting time to be a Cleveland fan, and the best part is, the road only gets better from here.