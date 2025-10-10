EDL Plant Still Causing Disturbances for Neighbors After Remediation Efforts

Citizens living near the EDL natural gas plant say that they are still experiencing noise disturbances despite efforts by the company to mitigate these issues. The plant, which recycles methane gas from the local landfill and converts it to renewable natural gas, has drawn criticism from residents on Oberlin’s east side since it became operational two years ago. Almost immediately, neighbors started to complain about the drawbacks associated with having an energy plant in a residential area, including the loud constant humming sound and the light flares the plant emits.

In fall 2023, the plant began its commissioning process, and in fall 2024, it became operational. Soon after it was commissioned, neighbors came forward to speak about the issues created by the plant at several City Council meetings. EDL responded by performing sound studies to measure the origins of the noise and created a sound barrier around the plant to mitigate the issues.

In a statement to the Review, the company described the actions it has taken to mitigate noise and pollution issues. The statement emphasized that EDL is working with the City of Oberlin to provide regular updates and is working on reducing sound from the plant.

“[The measures] include installing, a sound wall around the perimeter of the Lorain RNG plant to reduce noise in all directions; and sound-reducing linings, systems and other measures on equipment throughout EDL’s property,” it reads. “These measures have been tested through a sound study conducted by independent consultants to understand decibel levels at multiple points around the plant and nearby areas.”

However, some residents say the problems still persist. Associate Professor of Technology in Music and Related Arts Steven Kemper, who lives less than a mile away from the plant, expressed discontent with the sound barrier. He described the issues he has experienced since the commissioning process began.

“Basically a month after we moved [to Oberlin], we started hearing this noise coming from the plant,” Kemper said. “It’s sort of a pitched sound that’s more or less constant if it’s blowing in the direction from the plant.”

Kemper said the EDL’s attempted solutions were ineffective, and the City Council seemed unresponsive to citizens’ complaints. Kemper felt as if the Council wasn’t giving adequate attention to the needs of the eastern side of the city.

“There’s not really representation on the Council that is looking at issues specific to the east side,” Kemper said. “There was a time where they were bringing EDL into meetings and it was an agenda item, but I think that they feel as though residents have stopped complaining loudly enough.”

Kemper also mentioned that as soon as the plant was fully commissioned last fall, EDL stopped sending regular updates via email. To address what Kemper saw as a lack of action, he created a Facebook page called Oberlin-EDL Community Information and Action, where residents can regularly post updates about their EDL-related concerns. He and other citizens have also brought up the issue during the public comments section of several City Council meetings this fall. Citizens, including Kemper, feel that in recent months, EDL and Oberlin City Council have taken minimal action to address ongoing citizen complaints.

Councilmember Ray English expressed sympathy for affected residents and mentioned that EDL has consistently emphasized the fact that its operation would not be unsettling to those living in the neighborhood.

“We have been given many assurances by the EDL that the plant would operate in a way that would not be disruptive to neighbors,” English said. “Since we had not heard complaints from citizens, [I hoped] that problems with EDL were being resolved. I was very concerned to hear from citizens that they are experiencing ongoing problems of noise from the operational plant.”

English mentioned that he wants to make the Oberlin public aware about the sound studies that have been done to address the noise complaints.

“I think it’s very important that the City, in a very open way, talk about what [EDL’s] studies have done,” English said.

English also emphasized the importance of holding the EDL in compliance with the City’s noise ordinances, suggesting another open discussion in the form of a town hall meeting.

EDL’s statement added that the sound studies found the facility in compliance with the City of Oberlin’s noise ordinance across all frequency bands at its property lines. The company said it has shared the results with City leaders and plans further discussions to address residents’ recent concerns.

“Across all global operations, EDL strives to be a valued member of the local community.” EDL said in its statement. “EDL will continue to listen and engage Oberlin local leaders, city officials and residents to ensure all community questions are addressed. The local team remains focused on safely converting methane-rich gas from Lorain Country Landfill into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas.