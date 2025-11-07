Farah Emeka Elected First Black, Female Oberlin Municipal Court Judge

Oberlin Chief Prosecutor and Assistant Law Director Farah Emeka, OC ’97, defeated Richard Ramsey in the Oberlin Municipal Court Judge election with almost 55 percent of the vote. When Emeka takes office next January, she will become the first Black person, the first woman, and the first Oberlin resident to occupy the role in the Court’s history.

On Tuesday night, Emeka supporters clad in red campaign sweatshirts filled Slow Train Cafe. The crowd included Emeka’s family, campaign volunteers, at least six City Councilmembers, and other prominent citizens. Attendees watched as results slowly came in on a large screen. By 10 p.m., 90 percent of the vote was in, showing Emeka had won the election.

Emeka’s election was not the only one that Oberlin residents decided Tuesday. Jo-Anne Steggall, Melissa George, OC ’01, and Rosa Gadsden won seats on the Board of Education, beating out Sarah Reimer Dawson and John LePelley. Voters also cast their ballots in a non-competitive City Council race and approved all the tax levies on the ballot benefiting the Oberlin Public Library, the Oberlin City School District, and the City of Oberlin. Additionally, Ballot Issue 1, a county-wide sales tax hike to benefit the Sheriff’s Office, was defeated with over 70 percent voting “No.”

Shortly after her victory was announced, Emeka spoke to the Review about the historic moment.

“I was an Africana Studies minor here at Oberlin College, and I read about all the history-making activities of so many Black folks many decades ago,” Emeka said. “And I just thought, ‘Oh, okay, well all the history has been made, right? Everybody has been the first already.’ … So to be actually able to be the first of several things, it feels really good.”

She said the moment felt particularly important given the national political climate and the jurisdiction covered by the election, which includes much of western Lorain County, from Amherst to the southern border.

“It’s pretty significant to be doing it in this moment that our country finds itself in politically,” she said. “I’m very encouraged [because] the jurisdiction of our court …[is] really politically diverse and can lean conservative, so it just feels good to be able to accomplish this in this jurisdiction.”

City Council President Eboni Johnson, OC ’97, who has known Emeka since they were both first-year students at the College, said her friend’s win made her emotional in a conversation with the Review at the Slow Train Cafe watch party.

“I’ve known her more than half my life,” Johnson said. “Just to see the kind of impact that she’s had everywhere that she goes and everywhere that she has been, … it’s super, super special, and I’m so proud of her.”

Emeka’s husband, Associate Professor of Theater and Africana Studies Justin Emeka, OC ’95, and her son King Emeka, also said the moment was powerful for them.

“It is just a very emotional moment and a very beautiful moment, a very historical night in a historical town with lots of rich history,” the younger Emeka said. “I’m just very proud.”

Emeka has promised to reestablish a diversion program in the Court, which would allow first-time offenders an opportunity to do community service in order to avoid starting a criminal record. She has also mentioned the possibility of adding a special docket that would allow some defendants to be referred to mental health or addiction services rather than face prosecution.

“The judge that’s sitting on the bench now has been there for 24 years,” Emeka said. “It’s pretty big shoes to fill, and it’s a new position that I have not done before, so I’ve got to make sure I’m open and learning and ready to expand and inhabit the role in a way that is responsible. … I’m going to take just a little bit of time to celebrate and rest, and then I’m going to jump right into it.”

Many community members volunteered to campaign for candidates at the polls, and several volunteers for Emeka’s campaign were set up all over Oberlin’s campus to increase student participation in the election. Emeka and Ramsey were also present outside polling places.

Volunteers on Oberlin’s campus spoke about their motivation to encourage student turnout.

“[Voting] affects their lives, too,” volunteer Mary Price said, as she stood in front of Stevenson Dining Hall with an Emeka sign. “As we know, we have had students here who end up in our court systems and have to go in front of the judges here at Oberlin, and we know it affects their lives on a day-to-day basis even if they don’t know about it yet, … so [volunteering is] a way for us to communicate to students who maybe have never voted in an election before why it matters and to get them involved.”

Historically, Oberlin students have shown limited interest in local elections. Turnout rates in precincts 7 and 8, which encompass Oberlin College, are typically the lowest in the City. This year, a little over 10 percent of registered voters turned out in these precincts.

“I was a little disappointed that at the Oberlin College candidates night, the majority, 80 percent, of the people who attended were supporters of the other candidates, [and] … very few students attended,” volunteer Maureen Simen said, as she stood in Tappan Square handing out fliers for the Emeka campaign to passersby.

That being said, on Tuesday afternoon, there was a steady stream of students entering and leaving the polling place at the Oberlin Enrichment and Activity Center. Several students spoke of the importance of showing up and exercising your right to vote.

“Everybody knows what’s going on with the executive branch right now, and there’s no other way to make your voice heard than to vote, so I think it’s important to be here,” College third-year George Charles said after voting at the OEAC.

Other Oberlin students at the polls echoed Charles’ message.

“I came out today just because … going to local elections is really important,” College second-year Theresa Reisel said. “Local elections and local government is a really good way for possible future leaders of America to build that expertise from the ground up.”