Security Notebook

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

3:21 p.m. Campus Dining staff reported a brown two-shelf push cart missing from the Science Center food court area. No value was given at the time of report.

5:18 p.m. Facilities staff reported graffiti in two different locations on campus. The graffiti, written in marker, was found in the Firelands Apartments men’s restroom and on an electrical box in Robertson Hall parking lot. A work order was filed for removal.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018

12:05 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from outside a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. The bike is valued at $150-$200.

7:40 p.m. Safety and Security Officers responded to a report of graffiti in a restroom on the first floor of Bibbins Hall. The graffiti was written in black marker in a stall. A work order was filed for cleanup.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

11:26 a.m. A grounds employee reported graffiti on the chimney of Lord House. A work order was filed for cleanup.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

8:15 a.m. Staff members reported graffiti, written in black marker, on the fire hose door in Mudd library. A work order was filed for removal.

8:44 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the first-floor receiving dock area at Stevenson Dining Hall. An electrician also responded. A fluctuation in temperature caused the alarm, which was silenced and reset.

9:23 a.m. An officer responded to a report of graffiti in the men’s restroom on the second floor of Fairchild House. A work order was filed for cleanup.

10:11 a.m. An officer responded to a report of graffiti in several common spaces, restrooms, stairwells, and a hallway in South Hall. A work order was filed for cleanup.

7:20 p.m. Staff reported graffiti on a dumpster at Noah Hall and also on an electric box at a nearby telephone pole. A work order was filed for removal.

11:56 p.m. A staff member walking in Langston Hall and Zechiel House area slipped and fell, injuring their hip. They were transported to Mercy Hospital, treated, and later released.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

8:44 a.m. Officers and the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the fourth floor of Noah Hall. An electrician also responded. A quick change in temperature caused the alarm, which was reset.

9:31 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the loading dock area of Stevenson Dining Hall. The quick rise in temperature from a propane heater in the dock area tripped the alarm, which was reset.

11:41 a.m. An officer responded to a report of graffiti inside a first-floor bathroom at Price House. A work order was filed for removal.