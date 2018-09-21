Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Menu

Hello Safety, Goodbye Security: An Unexpected Budget Cut

Madisyn Mettenburg, Production EditorSeptember 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Like any first-year reluctant to abandon the air-conditioned luxury of their home, Campus Safety — formerly known as Safety and Security — has certainly been dragging its feet on its move to Dascomb Hall. While no one quite knows when they will move into Fourth Meal’s decrepit shell, even less is known about its sudden rebranding. Why the switch from Safety and Security to merely Campus Safety? Is it because now, in the midst of a budget crisis, “security” is the latest tenant to be sacrificed at the deficit’s jeweled altar? And what acronym can we possibly revere now, with the snappy “S-’n’-S” struck down alongside it?

Students living in South Hall have been some of the first to feel the effects of this possible cut. As reported by the Review in its Sept. 14 issue, the College became aware of a missing master key at the end of last spring (The Oberlin Review, “ResEd Misplaces South Hall Master Key,” Sept. 14, 2018). The loss of the key lines up with the timeline of changes within the office, leading to the crucial question: Which came first? Was it the loss of the key that prompted the removal of security? Or was the key haphazardly tossed into a writhing Splitchers crowd as part of an effort to rebrand?

Director of Campus Safety Mike Martinsen would dispute both of these worthy and academic speculations.

“In preparation for our large incoming [first-year] class, we transitioned from the quintessential Campus Safety and Security to the Office of Campus Safety to better align with best practices across the country,” he wrote in an email to the Review. “The distinction between these two titles may initially seem trivial, but … I believe there is a distinction in the implication of our department’s renaming. … Our primary intent in changing and simplifying our name was to reflect the new direction of our department, which is to pursue a broader campus community outreach — where we work closely with our community partners [and] provide our students, faculty, and staff with the training to achieve and maintain the safest possible campus environment.”

Sure, this makes sense. But aren’t two words better than one? What can one word say that two words, following in rapid, drunken succession, can’t?

Students can feel secure in the fact that there will be no clear successor for their beloved and time-worn acronym. Martinsen expressed his hope that, not unlike the current status of the missing key, there is no replacement.

“I have always personally felt a bit uncomfortable when hearing individuals refer to our department casually, as [‘S&S’],” he wrote. “I realize the shortened term is used innocently and done so to avoid the use of the long and somewhat cumbersome name Campus Safety and Security.”

In the meantime, I will be shouting “CS! CS!” at the fleet of white vehicles patrolling campus and hoping it catches on. If the department of Computer Science comes to my aid instead, we will know it hasn’t.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under Columns

Oberlin Must Take Next Step in Sexual Misconduct Prevention

Editor’s Note: This article contains discussion of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. As the school year begins, it is imperative that students ...

DeCafé Anti-Theft Rules Mirror Stop-and-Frisk Policies

In 2013, former United States District Court Judge for the Southern District of New York Shira Scheindlin ruled that New York City’s stop-and-frisk ...

Oberlin Should Focus on Sustainability in Future Legacy

This article is part of the Review’s Student Senate column. In an effort to increase communication and transparency, student senators will provide p...

Students Should Engage in Secretary of State Race

Almost immediately following President Donald Trump’s election in November 2016, political commentators and activists — particularly those on the ...

Martin Luther King’s Dream Continues to Be Misrepresented

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a man on a noble quest for justice, righteousness, and peace. Many pundits, politicians, and public intellectuals alik...

Other stories filed under OPINIONS

Student Input Vital to AAPR’s Success

Last spring, President Carmen Ambar called on the Oberlin community — students, staff, faculty, and alumni — to think critically and creatively ab...

Cleveland Orchestra Fails to Provide Diversity in Repertoire

James Oestreich of The New York Times says the Cleveland Orchestra “may (quietly) be America’s best.” But what does it mean to be one of the bes...

Students Should Attend Eliza Griswold’s Fossil Fuel Presentation

Combining a poet’s artistry, a translator’s empathy, and an investigative journalist’s persistence, Eliza Griswold makes the deeply divisive iss...

Stevie Lines
Stevie Lines
Low-Income Students Tokenized for Oberlin Students’ Benefits

As my fourth and final year of college starts, I’ve been thinking about my time at Oberlin and how blessed I am to have made it this far, as what ac...

Menu
Established 1874.