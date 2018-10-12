Students Rally Against Kavanaugh

ment that the best we could do would be to write down something, and to have her give it to him,” Mitchell-Israel said. “I think it’s a cop-out move on their part and I think it’s evident by the fact that so many students have written to Sen. Portman and have gotten no response, have seen no change in policy, or in his ideas that he talks about in his speeches at all.”

Approximately 20 students attempted to call Portman’s multiple offices. College senior Claudia Baker was the only to receive a response, speaking to a representative in Portman’s Washington, D.C. office after her third call.

“I tried to contact Senator Portman multiple times over the last year and a half, and he has never responded to any of my inquiries to his office,” Baker said.

The low success rate motivated many demonstrators to occupy the office.

“You can call your senators as many times as you want and send as many letters as you want, but I think a lot of people know that that just doesn’t get it done, you know, it’s not enough,” Ward said.

Other demonstrators do not believe protesting will be enough to affect change.

“Sadly, protests are nowhere near as successful as people think they will be, or as they should be,” College senior Lotte Brewer said. “I think one of the best things that comes out of protesting is that it’s bad press for the people in power, for the people you’re protesting.”

The sit-in ran 45 minutes past the office’s closing, at which point two police officers approached students, informing them that they needed to leave.

“Someone kind of kept asking, what are the consequences if we don’t leave, and they never directly said we would get arrested, but they kind of kept implying it,” Brewer said. “They said, ‘you’d be trespassing.’”

The police spoke with four students inside the office, notifying them that because Portman’s Cleveland office is located in a federal building, any trespassers would be charged with a federal crime, prompting protesters to disband. Ward was one of the four students police spoke with, and believed the students did the best they could to make a statement.

“I personally was not planning on getting arrested and getting a federal charge today; it wasn’t on my Google Calendar,” Ward said. “But at that point we figured that was the closest we were gonna get to getting escorted out, so we figured out, like, we should just call it.”

Hours before Kavanaugh’s confirmation Saturday, Brewer returned to downtown Cleveland along with Emma Davey, OC ’18, and College senior Emma Baker and junior Emma Bredthauer. The four joined more than 100 protesters in the “No Justice, No Seat” rally organized by the Women’s March of Northeast Ohio. In attendance were local speakers Kenyona Sunny Matthews and State Representative Janine Boyd.

“The protest was pretty small, but the speakers that came were amazing and very powerful,” Baker said.

After Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the students who protested insisted that the midterm elections in November are the next opportunity to affect significant change.