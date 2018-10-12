Local Candidates Meet with Oberlin Voters

Ten local candidates answered questions from community members at Community Candidate Night on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The event was organized by Oberlin’s League of Women Voters chapter, and encouraged residents to interact with candidates and learn about their platforms. Candidates for Ohio State Senate, Ohio House of Representatives, local judges, county commissioners office, and the county auditor’s office were in attendance.

Republican State Senator Gayle L. Manning currently represents Oberlin in Ohio Senate District 13, but has reached her term limit. In her place, Manning’s son Nathan is running against Democrat Sharon Sweda.

“I feel I bring a unique perspective because I’ve spent my life helping the underdog,” Sweda said. “My life’s work has been building communities, helping to restore broken communities. I know what keeps people up at night.”

Sweda added that her priorities include affordable healthcare, a sustainable economy, and immigration reform.

Libertarian Homer Taft is challenging both Sweda and Manning.

“I’m running as a Libertarian because Libertarians are back on the ballot after many years of being pushed off,” Taft said. “I’m running because I believe in you, a lot more than I believe in government.”

Democrat Dan Ramos has served District 56, which include Oberlin, in the Ohio House of Representatives for nearly a decade. Democrat Joe Miller and Republican Rob Weber are running for his seat.

Miller mentioned his experience working as a teacher at Firelands High School in Oberlin and as a member of the Amherst City Council.

“I plan on approaching [The House of Representatives] the same way I approach education, teaching, and my fellow citizens — and that’s [with] an unbiased, open mind,” Miller said. “The very logical, approachable person that I am. I’m going to make sure we focus on good solutions, not political solutions. We’re going to get policies that work for more people.”