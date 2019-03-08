Walk-Ons Are Crucial to Varsity Athletic Success

As she runs out to Bailey Field, ready for that day’s practice, College senior and women’s lacrosse player Sabrina Deleonibus exudes the confidence of a veteran, but on the inside she’s filled with gratitude as she wonders, “How did I get here?”

All of Deleonibus’ childhood friends played lacrosse. What football is to boys in Ohio and Texas, and what baseball and softball mean to kids in states that are warm year-round, lacrosse is to states on the East Coast like Maryland, where Deleonibus is from.

Deleonibus, however, never quite fell in love with the game like many of her peers. Her mother signed her up for her first lacrosse team at the age of 12, but she lasted just a week before deciding she hated it and that she preferred basketball and soccer.

She gave lacrosse a second try during her first year of high school, hoping to stay in shape for basketball, and again quit after just one season. She didn’t pick up a lacrosse stick again until four years later, at the end of her first year of college.

Originally a member of the women’s basketball team, Deleonibus was encouraged by Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kerry Jenkins to try out for the women’s lacrosse team, which was coached by his wife at the time. Deleonibus had struggled in her first basketball season and began having second thoughts about whether the sport was for her.

“Basketball was a lot harder at the collegiate level than I originally expected,” Deleonibus said. “Being 5’2” and constantly having [6’4” College senior] Liv [Canning] swat the ball into the stands every time I took a layup made me think a change of scenery couldn’t hurt.”

After a four-year hiatus from lacrosse, Deleonibus had to put in hours upon hours of work just to catch up to her teammates. She barely saw any action during her sophomore season, but her teammates never gave up on her, and former Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Lynda McCandlish — who took over the program in fall 2013 — never let Deleonibus think she was just a walk-on or a waste of a roster spot.

“I never felt so supported and so validated in anything I had ever done,” Deleonibus said. “I know that sounds dramatic, but when you join a new team, support goes a long way.”

College senior Siena Marcelle spent a full month teaching Deleonibus how to shoot, College senior Sydney Allen and College junior Emily Berner showed her defensive positioning techniques, College junior Josephine An helped her improve her stick skills, College senior Jenna Butler explained how to avoid getting flustered when being pushed around or checked, and College senior Hayley Drapkin demonstrated what it takes to be a leader.