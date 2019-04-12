Facing Uncertainty, Cavicchio Switches Fields, Finds Support

In the second semester of her senior year at Oberlin, Millie Cavicchio is getting a fresh start. After three rocky years of attempting to manage her softball career amidst injuries, surgeries, and other setbacks, Cavicchio has found an unexpected home for herself on the Oberlin track and field team as one of two javelin throwers on the women’s side.

“I’ve been so happy this season,” Cavicchio said, “because I finally have a chance to compete — something I haven’t been able to do in years.”

Although Cavicchio is reaping great success on the field for her throwing accomplishments, she didn’t originally intend to acquire her varsity letter from the track and field team. Cavicchio entered her first year at Oberlin as a softball catcher with an athletic history almost entirely devoid of injury. Aside from a water-skiing incident a few weeks before her first semester began — in which she yanked her left arm after falling off a water ski traveling 60 mph — she had never suffered a major injury or missed a game during her entire high school career. But as she began offseason practices in fall of 2015, she could tell right away that something was wrong.

“I was losing range of motion in my throwing arm, so [my coach] moved me from catcher to second base,” Cavicchio said.

But when that didn’t solve the problem, Cavicchio spent months visiting doctors in Cleveland and Boston, where she spent her first Winter Term. After months of appointments, Cavicchio learned she was suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome. The condition is characterized by pain due to compression of blood vessels between the collarbone and the uppermost rib. TOS is relatively uncommon for those under 40 years old, but it likely flared up for Cavicchio as a result of bodily predisposition, as well as her water-skiing accident.