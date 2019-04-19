Cardinals-Reds Series Marks MLB’s Plans to Globalize

Over 130 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border in Monterrey, the St. Louis Cardinals faced off against the Cincinnati Reds in a two-game series. The Mexico series is one of several efforts made by the MLB to globalize its brand and increase popularity abroad. Last month, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies competed at the Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey. The MLB will return to Mexico in two weeks, with another two-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros.

A few other games will be held in other parts of the world, such as Tokyo and London. The London series will be especially historic, seeing as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox — perhaps the most notorious rivalry in sports history — will compete in the first-ever MLB games played in Europe.

More than 16,800 fans gathered at the stadium — many of them Monterrey locals — to watch the first games played in Mexico for both the St. Louis and Cincinnati teams. In the first game of the Monterrey series, the Reds pulled away with a 2–5 win, but then fell to the high-scoring Cardinals 9–5 to end their time in Mexico.

A number of players on both teams are native Spanish speakers, and looked forward to competing in front of a Spanish-speaking audience. Nearly 30 percent of the MLB is composed of players born outside the U.S., the majority of whom were born in Latin America. Franchises across the country see players coming to compete from countries like the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, to name a few.

Seventeen of these active-roster players were born in Mexico — including Giovanny Gallegos, who was able to pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals in his native country as the only Mexican-born player to compete in the series in Monterrey. He brought the baseball from his first Major League win as pitcher — which he achieved earlier this month against the Los Angeles Dodgers — down to Mexico to give to his father, who had made the trip up to Monterrey from Obregon, Mexico, to see his son compete from the stands.

“It’s a gift for my dad,” Gallegos said in an interview with The Salem News. “He’s got a whole collection from when I was a young kid [until now]. It’s a hard road to the big leagues.”