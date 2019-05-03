IM Softball Builds Community and Competitive Spirit

Every year shortly after spring break, students emerge from their dorm rooms and fill Wilder Bowl, Tappan Square, and the Arb with hammocks, frisbees, and picnic blankets. However, for intramural softball enthusiasts from all corners of campus, the surest sign that spring has sprung is the crack of a bat and loud cheers coming from North Fields, where the intramural league plays its games.

The league, which kicks its season off at the start of spring second module, brings together varsity athletes, former athletes, non-athletes, and even faculty members looking for an excuse to get in the sun and compete in a friendly and fun environment. The only registration restrictions are that varsity athletes must wait until they are out of season to participate, and no current varsity baseball or softball players can join, in order to keep the league fair.

Men’s Soccer Assistant Coach David Wilson manages the league and keeps track of team registrations, team records, game results, and scheduling. Teams play once or twice a week, often on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. or on weekends around 1 p.m. The league consists of 12 teams and is organized in a round-robin fashion, where every team plays each other until the end of the season, when teams with similar records are matched up.

Intramural softball is made up of many non-athletes looking for a way to stay active and have fun on a team that doesn’t require the same time commitment as a varsity sport. However, especially this year, many current varsity athletes and former varsity athletes have found the value in prioritizing fun over results.

Members of the track and field team can’t compete in the IM league until after the Outdoor Track and Field North Coast Athletic Conference Championships at Kenyon College this weekend, which, for many of them, will mark the end of the season. Some of the team’s members have a chance to qualify for nationals, and, therefore won’t be able to officially compete in the IM league this year. However, according to College senior and javelin thrower Millie Cavicchio, that won’t stop the team from making their own fun.