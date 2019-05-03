Shanks’ MindSpa Centers Mental Health

The MindSpa in Shanks Health and Wellness Center, located in room H111, was opened to students last month. The MindSpa, a room filled with various resources for students to unwind and take a step back from their hectic lives, is part of the new expansion added to Philips gym this past year. Available resources include stress balls, couches with fluffy pillows, guided meditations, nature sounds, a rakeable Zen garden, books on mindfulness, and much more. In order to access the space, the YeoFit website allows any student to reserve a 30-minute session. This space will be especially helpful as students approach final exam week and stress levels are high.

Meg Parker