Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Menu

Shanks’ MindSpa Centers Mental Health

Jane Agler, Sports Editor|May 3, 2019

The+MindSpa+in+Shanks+Health+and+Wellness+Center%2C+located+in+room+H111%2C+was+opened+to+students+last+month.+The+MindSpa%2C+a+room+filled+with+various+resources+for+students+to+unwind+and+take+a+step+back+from+their+hectic+lives%2C+is+part+of+the+new+expansion+added+to+Philips+gym+this+past+year.+Available+resources+include+stress+balls%2C+couches+with+fluffy+pillows%2C+guided+meditations%2C+nature+sounds%2C+a+rakeable+Zen+garden%2C+books+on+mindfulness%2C+and+much+more.+In+order+to+access+the+space%2C+the+YeoFit+website+allows+any+student+to+reserve+a+30-minute+session.+This+space+will+be+especially+helpful+as+students+approach+final+exam+week+and+stress+levels+are+high.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Shanks’ MindSpa Centers Mental Health

The MindSpa in Shanks Health and Wellness Center, located in room H111, was opened to students last month. The MindSpa, a room filled with various resources for students to unwind and take a step back from their hectic lives, is part of the new expansion added to Philips gym this past year. Available resources include stress balls, couches with fluffy pillows, guided meditations, nature sounds, a rakeable Zen garden, books on mindfulness, and much more. In order to access the space, the YeoFit website allows any student to reserve a 30-minute session. This space will be especially helpful as students approach final exam week and stress levels are high.

The MindSpa in Shanks Health and Wellness Center, located in room H111, was opened to students last month. The MindSpa, a room filled with various resources for students to unwind and take a step back from their hectic lives, is part of the new expansion added to Philips gym this past year. Available resources include stress balls, couches with fluffy pillows, guided meditations, nature sounds, a rakeable Zen garden, books on mindfulness, and much more. In order to access the space, the YeoFit website allows any student to reserve a 30-minute session. This space will be especially helpful as students approach final exam week and stress levels are high.

Meg Parker

The MindSpa in Shanks Health and Wellness Center, located in room H111, was opened to students last month. The MindSpa, a room filled with various resources for students to unwind and take a step back from their hectic lives, is part of the new expansion added to Philips gym this past year. Available resources include stress balls, couches with fluffy pillows, guided meditations, nature sounds, a rakeable Zen garden, books on mindfulness, and much more. In order to access the space, the YeoFit website allows any student to reserve a 30-minute session. This space will be especially helpful as students approach final exam week and stress levels are high.

Meg Parker

Meg Parker

The MindSpa in Shanks Health and Wellness Center, located in room H111, was opened to students last month. The MindSpa, a room filled with various resources for students to unwind and take a step back from their hectic lives, is part of the new expansion added to Philips gym this past year. Available resources include stress balls, couches with fluffy pillows, guided meditations, nature sounds, a rakeable Zen garden, books on mindfulness, and much more. In order to access the space, the YeoFit website allows any student to reserve a 30-minute session. This space will be especially helpful as students approach final exam week and stress levels are high.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under SPORTS

Oberlinâ€™s Hammer Throwers Compete With Passion, Win Big, Despite Dangers
Oberlinâ€™s Hammer Throwers Compete With Passion, Win Big, Despite Dangers
IM Softball Builds Community and Competitive Spirit
IM Softball Builds Community and Competitive Spirit
Son Heung-min Weighs in on Englandâ€™s Race Debate

If you are familiar with my previous sports columns, then you are well aware that I am a huge fan of Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min â€...

In The Locker Room with Katie Ryan-O’Flaherty, Senior Field Hockey Player and Religion Major
In The Locker Room with Katie Ryan-O’Flaherty, Senior Field Hockey Player and Religion Major
Kyle Korver Calls on White Athletes to Recognize Their Privilege

Americans have a cultural fascination with the idea that sports are a meritocracy, where the only ingredients for success are physical prowess...

Other stories filed under Sports Editorials & Features

Son Heung-min Weighs in on Englandâ€™s Race Debate

If you are familiar with my previous sports columns, then you are well aware that I am a huge fan of Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min â€...

Kyle Korver Calls on White Athletes to Recognize Their Privilege

Americans have a cultural fascination with the idea that sports are a meritocracy, where the only ingredients for success are physical prowess...

OB Jump Builds Life Skills for National-Caliber Young Athletes
OB Jump Builds Life Skills for National-Caliber Young Athletes
Manti B-Team Makes Historic Run
Manti B-Team Makes Historic Run
OCircus Welcomes Spring Season
OCircus Welcomes Spring Season
Menu
Established 1874.