Dave Tempest, OC ’72, Heisman Inductee

When did you start biking seriously?

My wife and I started to do bicycle tourism [when] our youngest kid went away to school and we realized we’d been raising kids for 30 years and had our professions and … it gave us a chance to be together. It turned out it was such a great experience that we’ve done it ever since. So, we would’ve ridden back [to Oberlin] anyway. We’re just looking for an excuse to go on a ride. Then being invited back for this Heisman award was just a nice touch. … I just said, “Hey, do you want to use the ride for a fundraiser for the Heisman Club and the sports teams?” And they did everything else, all we did was ride.

We’ve ridden because it’s just a great lifestyle. There’s a lot of exercise, but it’s not intense exercise. Everyone says, “Oh God, it’s like the Tour de France guys, right?” No, nothing like that. It’s like a walk, you know, you have to be able to be alone with your thoughts for a while because we don’t talk a lot. But really, you see a country in a way, you just can’t see it any other way. It’s really a great way to see the country. I think everybody would benefit from it. I think politicians ought to be required to do it. That’s my own personal opinion.

Is this the longest trip you’ve done?

No. Last year we went about 8,300 miles. We went from San Diego, [CA] to St. Augustine, [FL], then up to Philadelphia, [PA], and then back to Seattle. That took five months or so. That was the longest that we both — well, I’ve been retired — but Kathy was able to carve out a lot of time. So we … had to scratch an itch, that was kind of wanting to do that.

Do wild things ever happen on these long bike trips?

Lots of crazy stuff happens. You know, we went through Glacier [National Park], on Going-To-The-Sun Highway. It’s a beautiful highway … and we’re doing it at the end of August, and it’s just a zoo there with tourists. I mean, it’s just this big beautiful park. So we camped at the highest campground we could before the pass and got up at four in the morning and biked Going- To-The-Sun Highway at four in the morning. There was nobody there. You have no idea what you’re gonna run into. It’s a partial moon, so you get the mountain silhouetted, you’re going up this beautiful winding valley — it’s like the park’s your own, and it’s just magic. That was one.