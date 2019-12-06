Oberlin’s Magic: The Gathering Team Ranked Within U.S. Top 10

One of Oberlin College’s most successful sports teams does not practice at the gymnasium. They do not need sneakers, cleats, or any special attire to compete. Their sport does not require physical contact with anything inanimate or living, except with a deck of cards or a computer.

Oberlin’s unofficial Magic: The Gathering team was recently ranked the fourth-best collegiate Magic team out of over 70 colleges or universities competing in the Collegiate StarLeague’s first ever Magic tournament. Oberlin’s team is currently first in its conference, though its ranking is subject to change after each Saturday’s match-up until the tournament’s end in March.

Magic is a collectible card game first launched in 1993. The two-or-more- player game is a battle between wizards, who cast spells and summon creatures — among other things — represented by over 18,000 unique playing cards, and attempt to deplete their opponent’s life points. Over twenty million people play the game worldwide, with a smaller percentage taking part in professional competitions. The game can also be played online, the medium Oberlin’s team uses for the Collegiate StarLeague tournament.

The team comprises three members: College fourth-year Charlie Rinehart- Jones, College first-year Luc Antonelli, and College second-year Kabir Karamchandani. They are active members of Oberlin’s small Magic scene on campus.

“Collegiate StarLeague is nice because I love college sports and sports [in general],” Rinehart-Jones said. “I did sports in high school, but I wasn’t any good. Now I’m good at something, [Magic], and I can do it in a way that is like [collegiate] athletics.”