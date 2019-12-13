Oberlin’s Oldest Club Sport Sees Arrival of New Members

The Oberlin Fencing Club, also known as the Oberlin College Flaming Blades, is the oldest club sport at Oberlin. Since its founding in 1929, the club has attracted fencers of all skill levels to join its growing community. Several members grew up fencing, while others were introduced to the sport through the fencing ExCo. In addition to traveling around Ohio to compete, the team hosts its annual United States Fencing Association tournament in Hales Gym.

College third-year and president of the fencing club Silas Pelkey began fencing when he was eight years old. He and his brother used to sword fight, creating weapons from sticks. Pelkey’s mother decided to sign him up for a fencing club out of concern that the two would accidentally injure each other, and he fell in love with the sport. At Oberlin, Pelkey organizes the fencing ExCo, FenceCo, with the club’s vice president, College second-year Arman Luczkow.

Pelkey was drawn to the idea of teaching a fencing ExCo because of his previous experience teaching friends and family how to fence.

”I’ve been teaching fencing to random people and friends for a long time,” Pelkey said. “So it felt like the most natural step to go on and teach an ExCo about it. The fencing ExCo is a long-running tradition, and it’s actually how we get a lot of our members. About half the team, maybe even more, [is] former ExCo students. We try to create a pretty chill and relaxed environment to just have fun and explore.”

College third-year Valentina Zhang was one of these recruits. She described her introduction to fencing as a spontaneous first-year decision.

“It was very random,” she said. “I was walking on the street one day, and my friend was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to this fencing ExCo, do you want to go?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, fancy; I’ve never done that before, let’s go.’”

Zhang is currently in the process of becoming a fencing referee. She completed a two-day exam on fencing rules and attended a seven-hour seminar where she learned the ins and outs of the job. Doing the classes improved her fencing abilities and opened the opportunity for her to help referee the Oberlin tournament.