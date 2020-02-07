Oberlin Students for Gender Inclusivity in Music Presents Phlox

The ensembles perform both modern and historical compositions by women, trans, and nonbinary composers, including some pieces composed by Oberlin students. In addition to attending rehearsals, ensemble performers were encouraged to participate in activities such as listening parties for other music by composers of underrepresented gender identities and public talks relating to gender in music.

Blinkoff noted that, despite being a musician since childhood, Phlox was the first time she had been significantly exposed to non-male composers. The pervasiveness of white male composers in academic study is evident, including at the Oberlin Conservatory.

Above all, non-male composers and composers of color have always existed and will continue to produce great work. Phlox is just the beginning for programs that could promote gender inclusivity both within and outside the ensembles.

“I think if we start bringing in more of the names of non-male composers to music education and playing their pieces and talking about them, there will be more recognition of how talented they are,” Blinkoff said.

Interesting to note, the ensembles are named after the phlox flower, while the word “phlox” is derived from the Greek word meaning “flame.”

Blinkoff noted that the name certainly rings true with how the ensemble has empowered its members.

“Flowers can be pretty, but they can also have a ‘fire’ to them, and I think that translates to how a lot of non-male musicians especially have a burning desire to have their voices heard,” Blinkoff said.

Though this is just the beginning, the Phlox concert last weekend marked a tremendous step forward for celebrating a diverse array of talented composers.

“Seeing everyone in the orchestra so happy that this had finally happened — to be in an orchestra with all people who had felt underrepresented and were so excited to be a part of this—made me feel very grateful,” Blinkoff said.