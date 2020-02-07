Neo-Futurist Member Teaches Obies Non-Illusory Performance

A scathing monologue about the zodiac signs. A somber mathematical proof about the square root of two and the mysteries of human behavior. A carefree dance to “Shark Smile” by Big Thief. An unabashed cover of “Somebody to Love” by Queen, but performed in a pitch-black room.

All these and more were the 38 short performances in f, an on-campus Winter Term project and that went up for one night only on Jan. 31.

Staging the Real incorporated the principles of neo-futurism and non-illusory performance. Both styles embrace the limitations of theater and do not attempt to project the illusion of a character or setting.

Joey Rizzolo, OC ’97, was the project facilitator leading the 16 student participants. While at Oberlin, he was a Theater major and did performance art. His work at Oberlin led him to teach theater and work with the New York Neo-Futurists, a performance group specializing in the performance aesthetic that was pioneered by Greg Allen, OC ’84.

“The performers aren’t pretending anything,” Rizzolo said about non-illusory performance. “They don’t pretend to be people that they’re not. They don’t pretend to be in a space that they’re not. They don’t pretend that they’re doing anything they’re not actually doing; all of their actions are real, executable, failable tasks. And they acknowledge the reality of the circumstances all the time, which includes the audience and sometimes involves the audience.”