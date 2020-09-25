Security Notebook

Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

1:29 p.m. Staff reported a bagged smoke detector in the basement of a Village House on West Lorain Street. It was determined that contractors had bagged the detector when they were working in the house. The bag was removed, and the detector checked out okay.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

2:43 a.m. Campus Safety officers were requested to assist with an ill student on the first floor of Dascomb Hall. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

8:40 a.m. Officers received reports of multiple power outages and alarms on campus. The Oberlin Police Department was contacted. Police discovered a blown transformer on Butternut Ridge Road that affected the city. Power was restored at 12:45 p.m.

9:50 p.m. Officers responded to a report of underage students drinking alcohol at the bandstand in Tappan Square. The students were located and identified. Beer was confiscated and disposed of. All students were practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

3:18 p.m. Staff reported observing a student on the roof of Talcott Hall. The student was located, and they descended from the roof. They were identified and informed that being on any building rooftop is prohibited.

7:10 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm on the first floor of South Hall. The alarm was activated by smoke from cooking; there was no fire. The area was cleared, and the alarm was reset. A work order was filed to check the hood vent.

7:26 p.m. Officers were requested at Dascomb Hall to assist a student possibly having an allergic reaction. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

3:36 a.m. Officers were requested at Noah Hall to assist with an ill student. An ambulance was requested, and the student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

11:52 a.m. Dining staff requested assistance with an employee who passed out at Stevenson Dining Hall. Officers responded, and the employee said that they hadn’t eaten and believed lack of food to be the cause. The employee felt better after eating and declined transportation to Mercy Allen Hospital.

6:08 p.m. Officers were requested to assist with a non-student visitor who fainted in Talcott Hall. An ambulance was requested, and the individual was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

10:16 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm at Hall Annex. Upon arrival, they learned that custodial staff had accidentally activated the pull station while cleaning. The alarm was silenced and reset.

11:26 p.m. Officers were requested to assist an injured student on the first floor of Langston Hall. The student hit their head on a pipe in a first floor hallway, resulting in a laceration. The student was transported to the Mercy Allen Hospital emergency room for treatment.