Security Notebook

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

6:47 p.m. Campus Safety officers responded to the report of a suspicious person without a mask riding a bicycle in Wilder Bowl. Officers made contact with the individual, identified them, and advised them of Oberlin College’s closed campus policy. The individual left the area.

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

11:00 p.m. Oberlin Fire Department members reported they were at Johnson House with an injured student who had called for assistance. A Campus Safety officer responded and requested an ambulance. The student was transported to the Mercy Allen Hospital emergency room for treatment.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

1:22 a.m. Officers were requested to assist with a student, ill from alcohol consumption, on the second floor of Burton Hall. The student was asked several questions and was able to answer all correctly. The student was escorted to their room for the night.

8:11 a.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm on the third floor of East Hall. The room in question was located and there was no smoke or fire observed. The cause of the alarm was found to be from a humidifier that was left on in the room. The detector was changed and the alarm reset.

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

7:22 p.m. Officers were requested to assist an ill student from Stevenson Dining Hall back to their dorm. The escort was completed.

9:07 p.m. A student reported a broken wall clock on the first floor of Robertson Hall. An officer and a maintenance technician responded. Clock parts were removed from the wall and broken glass was cleaned up.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

6:33 a.m. Facilities staff reported a sinkhole forming on the south end of the Finney Chapel parking lot. Grounds staff responded and cordoned off the area with caution tape.

3:25 p.m. Staff at Mudd Center reported they were unpacking a shipment and discovered a box of ammunition. The staff member advised that they did not believe the incident to be malicious, as the box they received was damaged and may have been mistakenly included in the shipment by postal workers.