Security Notebook

12:16 a.m. Campus Safety officers were requested to assist with a student at South Hall who was ill from smoking marijuana. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Friday, March 12, 2021

3:39 a.m. A resident of Langston Hall reported some type of disturbance in the second floor corridor of the building. Officers responded and found an intoxicated student yelling as they were having a difficult time getting into their room. The officers helped the student into their room, at which time the student indicated they wanted to sleep.

Saturday, March 13, 2021

4:28 p.m. Officers were requested to assist a student in Noah Hall who was feeling faint. The student said they had overheated and would get something to eat and drink. The student declined medical treatment at that time, and officers advised them to call Campus Safety if they needed additional assistance.

10:15 p.m. A student reported that they had discharged a fire extinguisher at a bonfire in Wilder Bowl. The student was advised that fire extinguishers should only be used for emergencies. A work order was filed for clean-up.Sunday, March 14, 2021

9:36 a.m. Custodial staff reported contraband on a bench in the Dascomb Hall courtyard. Officers confiscated a purple grinder containing marijuana residue. The grinder was turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

1:19 p.m. Staff reported a circular fire pit and a Winter Oberland banner were missing from the Wilder Bowl area.

Monday, March 15, 2021

12:18 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. An electrician also responded, changed a bad detector, and reset the alarm.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

4:20 p.m. An officer on routine bike patrol observed hot pink latex paint splattered over several sections of the bandstand in Tappan Square and filed a work order for clean-up.

11:08 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm activated by smoke from cooking at a Village House on North Professor Street Officers cleared the area and reset the alarm.