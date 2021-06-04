Security Report

Friday, May 28, 2021

8:28 p.m. A student reported that she found her bicycle, which had been put in storage, outside on the south side of Burton Hall, unlocked. The student reported that the bicycle had several damaged areas. The serial number could not be confirmed and the bicycle was transported to the Campus Safety Office for safekeeping and until the owner can be confirmed.

Saturday, May 29, 2021

10:45 a.m. An Allen Memorial Art Museum security officer checking the exterior of the museum found graffiti on an exterior piece of artwork. The piece Giant Three-Way Plug had the word “hi” written on it in what appeared to be chalk or a piece of rock.

12:41 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm in the first-floor women’s locker room in Stevenson Dining Hall. The cause of the alarm was found to be from body spray or perfume sprayed in the area. The area was cleared and the alarm reset.

2:17 p.m. An officer on patrol located a damaged exit sign on the first-floor west exit of East Hall. An electrician responded to change the exit sign.

2:57 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a second fire alarm in the first-floor women’s locker room in Stevenson Dining Hall. A heavy odor of an aerosol spray was present and determined to be the cause of the alarm. Oberlin Fire Department members checked the area and reset the alarm.

3:48 p.m. Officers, Oberlin Fire Department members, and an electrician assisted a staff member out of the elevator at Mudd Center after a brief power outage. The elevator is out of service until repairs are made.

Sunday, May 30, 2021

8:00 a.m. An officer on patrol observed that a door at Knowlton Athletics Complex leading from the field to underneath the home bleachers was open. The officer also found a cut combination lock on the ground. After checking the area, the officer determined that all was okay.

7:12 p.m. A student reported the lock on her bicycle was cut and her bicycle was stolen. The bike was locked in the bicycle rack on the outside of Burton Hall. The bicycle is a Schwinn, 10-speed, teal in color, women’s frame with pink flowers on the chain guard. The value of the bicycle is $175.

8:00 p.m. Officers were requested at an off-campus Village House to assist with a student who was not feeling well. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Monday, May 30, 2021

12:07 a.m. An officer on routine patrol of Talcott Hall observed an unopened package of marijuana gummies near the west entrance. The package was turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

2:44 p.m. A resident of Burton Hall reported experiencing an allergic reaction after eating lunch. An ambulance was requested and the student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

8:01 a.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm at Mudd Center. The alarm was activated by a grounded wire that was connected to the heat detector. Repairs were made and the alarm was reset.

3:56 p.m. A resident of Firelands Apartments reported finding what appeared to be a bullet near a patio at Firelands. An officer collected the item and transported it to Oberlin Police who determined that it was not fired, but was broken off from its casing.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

10:04 a.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm at a Union Street Housing Unit. The cause of the alarm was smoke from an extinguished candle. Officers confiscated the candle.