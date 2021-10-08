Security Notebook

Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

7:36 p.m. Campus Safety officers met with a College electrician who stated that a contractor knocked over a light pole on the northwest drive of South Hall. The pole was placed out of the way, wires were capped, and cones were placed over the base until repairs could be made.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

7:47 a.m. A resident of Barrows Hall requested and was given transport to Mercy Allen Hospital’s emergency room.

8:35 a.m. Officers were requested to assist an ill student at an off-campus address. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital’s emergency room.

11:31 a.m. Officers were requested for a transport from Mercy Allen Hospital to Dascomb Hall to assist a student who injured their foot. Officers completed the transport.

11:47 a.m. Officers were requested to assist with a student having a possible allergic reaction at Dascomb Hall. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital’s emergency room for treatment.

3:58 p.m. Student Health Services requested transportation for an ill student to Mercy Allen Hospital. Officers transported the student.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

11:24 a.m. Officers, Oberlin Fire Department members, and maintenance technicians responded to a report of a gas odor at an off-campus house on East College Street. The Oberlin Fire Department reported no detection of gas on their monitors.

12:20 p.m. Staff reported the theft of a College laptop during a home burglary that took place the night before. The laptop is a silver 15-inch Macbook Pro, valued between $1,500 and $2,000. A report was filed with the Oberlin Police Department.

10:12 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm at South Hall. Officers determined the detector was activated by steam from a hot shower. The alarm was reset with no further issues.

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

9:19 a.m. Custodial staff reported vandalism on the first floor of Kahn Hall. Officers observed several holes in the ceiling the size of a pool cue and pieces of ceiling tile on the floor. A custodian cleaned up tiles on the floor and filed a work order to repair the damage to the ceiling.

Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

7:37 p.m. Officers were requested to aid a student having a possible allergic reaction at Lord-Saunders Dining Hall. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital emergency room.

7:38 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm on the second flood of Fairchild House. The building was checked and the alarm was reset.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

9:20 p.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm in Lord-Saunders Dining Hall in the second-floor mechanical room. Upon arrival, smoke was visible on the first floor. Officers checked rooms on the first and second floors to ensure all residents had evacuated the building. The fire department reported that the smoke was caused by a motor malfunction in the mechanical room. An electrician and HVAC technician responded for repairs. The alarm was reset at approximately 9:45 p.m.