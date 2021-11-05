College Doesn’t Value Student Feedback

I feel like a broken record when discussing mental health at Oberlin. But then again, each week, there are always new things that have gone wrong. While I believe that the school values feedback in some capacity, after two public forums were scheduled for inconvenient times last week, I’m no longer sure that is the case.

The first of these critical forums was an open event to discuss dining concerns on Oct. 21. I would not blame you for missing this event, since much of the advertising was very last-minute. Someone placed flyers around campus a day or two before it happened, and there was a single announcement in the Campus Digest, posted on the same day as the forum. Even if AVI Foodsystems had advertised earlier, the event was from 3–4 p.m. that day, when many students — myself included — had class. This behavior is the first in a string of similar actions that make me feel that AVI does not value feedback as much as it claims. Otherwise, why would it be so hard to give feedback in the first place?

I would have attended the Mental Health Coalition forum scheduled later the same day, but I had to work in the Writing Center instead. The panel happened from 7–9 p.m., and even putting my conflicts aside, it occurred at the same time as many Oberlin Workshop and Learning Sessions. As a former pre-med student, I can attest that STEM majors who attend these sessions frequently have to endure the most challenging courses and have the worst mental health on campus. Perhaps the College could not schedule these events at any other time, but regardless, the scheduling was highly inaccessible. Even though the pandemic has encouraged people to make in-person events remotely accessible, I did not see a Zoom link, audio recording, or transcript for either forum. This makes it even more difficult for students to provide feedback.

I also have criticisms of the existing mental health resources on campus. First, the wait times for therapy and psychiatrist appointments are horrendous. When I contacted the local CVS to re-fill my antidepressants, they told me to contact my psychiatrist in Oberlin for a refill. I called the Counseling Center on Oct. 19, soon after speaking with CVS, to set up therapy and psychiatrist appointments. They told me I could see a psychiatrist on Oct. 28 and my therapist on Nov. 2. On top of this, my psychiatrist said I only needed to email her about refills after my appointment. I did all of that work for nothing. Juggling this delay, classwork, writing articles, and play rehearsal gets exhausting. I’ve already had to miss work twice for mental health reasons over the past few weeks, and the pattern worsened until I finally got my medication back last week. It may be easier said than done to hire more people, but if the alternative is failing students like me, Oberlin needs to do more.