Off to Racing: Indoor Track and Field Season Underway

On Dec. 2, the track and field teams began their seasons at Case Western Reserve University for the 10th Annual Spartan Holiday Classic. The spotlight was on the sprint and field teams at this event, with many members of the distance teams still recovering from the cross country season.

Starting with the throwing events, fourth-year Abby Cannon captured a first-place finish in the women’s weight throw, hitting the mark of 52-4.75, or 15.97 meters. Cannon earned the North Coast Atlantic Conference Athlete of the Week title for her performance.

“To come out on the first meet and place first, there’s not much more that you can ask for,” Cannon said. “There’s a lot of room for me to improve on that performance, but I’m really proud of it.”

On the men’s side, fourth-year Isaiah Schuham-Anders threw 15.4 meters to reach the 50-06.25 mark, finishing in second. Schuham-Anders also competed in the shot-put event, finishing in seventh with a 41-05.25 mark.

In long jump, second-year Anna Fritz sprung for 15-11.00 to finish ninth on the women’s side and fourth-year Jake Jarvis lept 21-07.25, earning fourth place.

Third-year Lillian McFarlin got the Yeowomen started with a bang in the track events. She placed second in the women’s 500-meter, clocking in at 1:29.16.

“I found success trying out a new race strategy after a lot of deliberation with my coach Ben Wach,” McFarlin said. “For example, this past weekend with the 500, Wach and I decided on a time I should be going through the 400-meter mark, and the rest is whatever I can do while still focusing on form. A big part of it is not trying to pace myself in order to have a strong kick at the end of the race, but rather start out quick and focus on maintaining.”

Second-year Ryley Steggall dominated the field, earning first place in the women’s 60-meter and 200-meter. In the 60, Steggall recorded a new personal record of 8.05. In the 200, Steggall sprinted to the finish line in 27.29, just ahead of fellow Yeowomen fourth-year Hayden Hill, coming in at 27.71, and first-year Madisyn Burke at 28.39.

In the men’s 1,000-meter, third-year Ezra Taub placed second, finishing at 2:45.12; it was his first time ever running the event. Second-year Treyce Wood added on another second place finish for the Yeomen, clocking in at 1:59.84 in the 800-meter. It was a personal record for Wood, marking his first time finishing the event in under two minutes. In the men’s 500-meter, fourth-year Jon Dromlewicz crossed the line at 1:12.22 to finish in third place.

Dromlewicz, Taub, Wood, and third-year Kambi Obioha finished off the Yeomens’ season opener, placing second in the men’s 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:27.90.

“Everyone had incredible start-of-season performances,” Dromlewicz said, when asked about the team’s opening weekend success. “The growth potential we have as a program this year is unmatched; a unique combination of a remarkable coaching staff and a tight-knit, motivated group of athletes is the key to our current foundation and future success.”

Cannon echoed this sentiment.

“We want to make every meet feel like a home meet,” Cannon said. “We cheer for each other, support each other, and come together as a whole to take up space on the track. We want to make the other teams wish they didn’t have to compete against us. We were at Case Western, but it felt like we were at home.”

McFarlin is optimistic for this indoor season.

“Overall I am feeling super excited to see where I am, as well as where the team is for the upcoming season, considering how incredible the performances were in our first meet of the season,” McFarlin said.

The track and field program returns to action Saturday, Dec. 9, when they will travel to Alliance for the University of Mount Union Toy Drive Invitational.