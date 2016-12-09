Lorain Grapples with Government Cutbacks
Sydney Allen, Production Editor
County officials have chosen to defer to the will of the voters and implement budget cuts instead of a tax hike, which will include cutting funding to law enforcement as Lorain County’s heroin epidemic rages on. The county commissioners’ office rejected a proposal Wednesday morning that would have raised the sales tax in Lorain by .25 percent.... Read More »
Council Adds Parking Spots in 2017 Budget
Louis Krauss, News Editor
City Council passed its 2017 budget at its meeting Monday evening, outlining which public works projects the city hopes to undertake. Monday’s meeting was a quick formality to pass the final budget, but the council and various municipal city workers spent around 10 hours over two meetings last week to create a final draft. In recent year... Read More »
Krislov Outlines College Sanctuary Policies
Melissa Harris, Production Editor
President Marvin Krislov detailed how the College plans to serve its undocumented students in an email sent to students, faculty and staff last Thursday. The announcement follows efforts to make the College a sanctuary campus in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump enacting draconian immigration-law reforms. “I have been inspired by this... Read More »
Trustees Decline to Add Student Representative
Oliver Bok, News Editor
Student Senate’s dream of having a student representative at Board of Trustees meetings may have ended Tuesday after trustees rejected the group’s proposal. “The board very much values engagement with students, and we believe Oberlin can be strengthened by all of us understanding better all the various roles and responsibilities involved in... Read More »
Off the Cuff: Rob Hillard, City Manager
Frustration Grows Over Implementation Committee’s Effectiveness
Standing Rock Serves as Model for Future Protests
In a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux, the Army Corps of Engineers announced Sunday that it would reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline away from native land. Though the Sioux’s success is still tentative — President-elect Donald Trump could pressure the Army to reverse the decision when he takes office — the annou... Read More »
Support for ESAs Combats Ableism
Melissa Harris, Production Editor
As a long-time sufferer of emotional and mental disorders who struggles with depression and anxiety especially, I have sought almost every form of treatment under the sun: antidepressants, therapy, meditation, yoga, exercise. The list goes on. However, coming to college has made me realize an integral part of my mental wellbe... Read More »
Activism Limited by Disregard for Disability
Auden Granger, Production Editor
Engagement in activism is a key facet of life and education for many Oberlin students. But what does it mean when you can’t access these types of activism? What does it mean when you’re excluded by default from the performances, speeches and workshops that define most students’ social and political work? Oberlin has a massiv... Read More »
Liberal Activism Limited by Narrow Scope
NIMBY Activism Will Not Halt NEXUS Pipeline Project
Heartbeat Bill Disturbingly Unconstitutional
Trump’s Personality Distracts from Policy Issues
Happy holidays!
Brian Tom, Contributor
NCAC Accolades Pour in for Track, Field
Julie Schreiber and Sydney Allen
Four athletes were recognized by the North Coast Athletic Conference as Athletes of the Week and one sprinter broke a program record as both track and field teams dominated at their season-opener at Case Western Reserve University. “I can’t remember a time where four of us have done this at the same time, which is just a testament to how hard... Read More »
Yeowomen Best Big Red to Stay Undefeated in NCAC
Losing four of its first five games hasn’t stopped the women’s basketball team from dominating North Coast Athletic Conference play. With a 51–46 win against the Denison University Big Red Wednesday, Oberlin improved to 3–4 overall, and a perfect 3–0 in the NCAC. The Yeowomen, who currently sit atop the NCAC standings in a tie with DePauw... Read More »
Cool or Drool: MLB’s New Luxury Tax Levels Playing Field
Dan Bisno, Columnist
Sports fans always want to believe that their team has the same shot at winning as any other. While we all know “fairness” is not clear cut, perhaps no factor influences the outcomes of professional sports leagues more than the politics of player compensation. While most leagues have shifted toward a salary cap or restricted payroll, MLB continues... Read More »
In The Locker Room Michael Lin and Devyn Malouf
Feature Photo: Heisman Club Gathers in D.C.
Track, Field Set for Spartan Holiday Classic
On the Record with Matthew Rarey, African Art Scholar
Christian Bolles, Arts Editor
Assistant Professor of the Arts of Africa of the black Atlantic Matthew Rarey joined Oberlin’s art history department in fall 2015 and has since made strides toward building a comprehensive African art history curriculum for students. The first professor in his position at Oberlin, his background ranges from the study of Andean archaeology to the study of ... Read More »
Music Activism Makes Waves at Oberlin, Beyond
Julia Peterson, Production Editor
Since the founding of Oberlin Conservatory in 1865, music has been one of the Oberlin community’s most powerful attributes. Now, with sociopolitical tensions from Standing Rock, ND, to the White House coming to a head, music stands to join both faculty-led and student organized conversations and movements as it becomes an increasingly potent form o... Read More »
Seven Poets to Vie for Coveted CUPSI Spots
Victoria Garber, Arts Editor
OSLAM will hold its annual Grand Slam in the Cat in the Cream Saturday at 8 p.m., showcasing an art form steeped in resistance and empowerment to conclude what has been an emotionally and politically fraught semester for many. Poetry slams are the competitive art of performed poetry, putting dual focus on both written and performed expression. Seven poets o... Read More »
Professor Duo Bows Brahms, Shares Bows
Community Gathers For Feve Meal Dedicated to Nepali Support
OMTA’s Spring Awakening Ethereal, Relevant
New Pokémon “Sun”, “Moon” Evoke Nostalgia with Improved Gameplay, Setting
Holiday Drinks with Liam McMillin
Andrea Wang, This Week Editor
