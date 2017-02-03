Officials Reaffirm City’s Sanctuary Status
Melissa Harris, News Editor
In light of President Donald Trump’s executive actions to defund sanctuary cities and bar refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries last week, the city of Oberlin has committed itself to protecting its immigrant and refugee population. Both City Council and community members expressed disdain over Trump’s executive action, which could potentially... Read More »
College, Gibson’s Resume Business As Trials Ensue
Louis Krauss, News Editor
Following last semester’s arrest of College sophomore Elijah Aladin, which sparked intense protests in light of accusations of racial profiling, Aladin is once again facing felony charges and could be indicted by a Lorain County grand jury. Aladin was arrested Nov. 11 following an alleged shoplifting incident and was charged with robbery, a felony... Read More »
Downtown Storefronts Continue Turnovers
Eliza Guinn, Staff Writer
The commercial face of East College Street has transformed over the past year — Magpie Pizza was replaced by India Garden last year, Tree Hugger’s Cafe closed last fall and, most recently, Cowhaus Creamery has closed at its former location, soon to be replaced by Dave’s Cosmic Subs. City Councilmember Bryan Burgess said that turnover for business... Read More »
Police Chief Juan Torres Resigns Abruptly
Following an abrupt departure by former Oberlin Police Chief Juan Torres, City Manager Robert Hillard is now tasked with finding his replacement. Torres originally planned to leave in April due to a family member’s illness back in Virginia, but was forced to resign in late December as the situation escalated. Lieutenant Michael McCloskey, Torres’s... Read More »
Off the Cuff: Janet Garret, Two-Time Congressional Candidate
February 3
Lake Ridge Busing Service Faces Termination
February 3
February 3
Journalists Must Remain Adversarial
“You’re not supposed to be sycophants,” Barack Obama told journalists in his final press conference as president. “You’re supposed to be skeptics; you’re supposed to ask me tough questions.” President Obama’s message could not be more timely for those covering President Trump’s administration, as now more than eve... Read More »
Oberlin Must Stand by Community Bill of Rights
Ellen Mavrich, Contributing Writer
The arctic ice is melting. The beginning of a great extinction is upon us. The money being invested into fossil fuel infrastructure must be redirected into renewable energy now if we are to truly address the challenges of climate change. The NEXUS pipeline is a fossil fuel project which will accelerate hydrofracking throughout th... Read More »
U.S. Should Rely on Constitution in Turbulent Times
Amber Scherer, Contributing Writer
In the months since the presidential election, I have heard people question our system of democracy. This is understandable, as the democratic process led to a result that many find abhorrent and in conflict with the United States’ core values. However, as we seek ways to resist Trump and move forward, we must follow the lea... Read More »
Neo-Nazi Alt-Right Gains Power with Bannon’s Rise
Nick Bassman, Contributing Writer
President Donald Trump’s towering ego is built on a foundation of constant encouragement from others. It demands that he silence dissent and surround himself with loyalists. No one understands this more intimately than his Chief Strategist, Senior Counselor and National Security Council appointee Steve Bannon, to whom most ... Read More »
Calling Elected Reps Proves Most Effective
February 3
Inauguration Protests Set Tenor for Trump’s Presidency
February 3
Republicans Undermine Confirmation Process
February 3
February 3
Trumpty Dumpty
Melissa Harris, News Editor
February 3
RECENT SCORES
-
Saturday, February 4
Men's Basketball
Oberlin 63 - Wittenberg University 87
-
Wednesday, February 1
Women's Basketball
Oberlin 62 - The College of Wooster 41
-
Wednesday, February 1
Men's Basketball
Oberlin 68 - The College of Wooster 69
-
Monday, January 30
Men's Basketball
Oberlin 70 - Hiram College 79
-
Saturday, January 28
Men's Basketball
Oberlin 62 - Ohio Wesleyan University 67
-
Saturday, January 28
Women's Basketball
Oberlin 57 - Ohio Wesleyan University 59
-
Friday, January 27
Women's Basketball
Oberlin 67 - Kalamazoo College 50
-
Wednesday, January 25
Men's Basketball
Oberlin 73 - Denison University 89
-
Monday, January 23
Women's Basketball
Oberlin 68 - Thiel College 56
-
Saturday, January 21
Women's Basketball
Oberlin 47 - Denison University 40
Close Losses Plague Men’s Basketball
Guided by their plethora of young talent, the men’s basketball team has continued to improve throughout the season. The Yeomen’s development since their first game was put on display when they dropped a close matchup against The College of Wooster Fighting Scots Wednesday 69–68. Oberlin drops to 1–19 overall and 0–13 in NCAC play. “We’re... Read More »
Athletics Department Welcomes New Coaches
The Athletics Department added five new assistant coaches this January, each of whom offers their own unique blend of collegiate coaching and playing experience to the softball, baseball, football and men’s lacrosse teams. While assistant coach Brandon Jossey has only been on the Yeomen baseball coaching staff for a matter of weeks, he is no stranger... Read More »
Longevity Shines in Tennis
Jackie McDermott, Sports Editor
“Thirty-fun.” That’s how Serena Williams referred to her age in post-match interviews on Saturday. Only one number was on her mind earlier that day as she took the court to face her sister Venus in the Australian Open final. It wasn’t her age — which is 35, by the way. It wasn’t the number one — the ranking she could steal back from... Read More »
Women’s March Draw Current Athletes, Alumni
February 3
Athletes Voice Dissent with New Administration
February 3
In The Locker Room with Women’s Basketball
February 3
NCAC Accolades Pour in for Track, Field
December 9
TOP STORIES
First Permanent Exhibit of African Art Opens at Allen
The first permanent exhibit of African art awaits returning students at the Allen Memorial Art Museum in the new year, one of six new installations. Matthew Rarey, assistant professor of the arts of Africa of the black Atlantic, assembled the exhibit with his seminar students last semester. “The Allen has had pieces of African art in its collectio... Read More »
Capoeira Captivates Students
Victoria Garber, Arts Editor
Questions of Constitution, Morality Explored in Sagal’s Denial
Julia Peterson, Production Editor
Denial, by Peter Sagal, offers more questions than clarity in its portrayal of the necessity and limitations of the First Amendment. The play, which opened yesterday at Hall Auditorium, centers on the interactions between Jewish ACLU lawyer Abigail Gersten (College sophomore Marina Schwadron), and her new client, Holocaust-denying Professor Bernard Co... Read More »
On The Record with TIMARA Professor Peter Swendsen
February 3
Student Composers Premiere Accessible, Enjoyable Electroacoustic Music
February 3
Musicians Perform Winter Tours
February 3
Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night Receives Queer Update
February 3
This Week: Obies at the Women’s March
Andrea Wang, This Week Editor
... Read More »
February 3
