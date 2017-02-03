Melissa Harris, News Editor

In light of President Donald Trump’s executive actions to defund sanctuary cities and bar refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries last week, the city of Oberlin has committed itself to protecting its immigrant and refugee population. Both City Council and community members expressed disdain over Trump’s executive action, which could potentially... Read More »

Louis Krauss, News Editor

Following last semester’s arrest of College sophomore Elijah Aladin, which sparked intense protests in light of accusations of racial profiling, Aladin is once again facing felony charges and could be indicted by a Lorain County grand jury. Aladin was arrested Nov. 11 following an alleged shoplifting incident and was charged with robbery, a felony... Read More »

Eliza Guinn, Staff Writer

During the construction of e Hotel at Oberlin, parking on the opposite side of East College was limited. Haar said that this contributed to difficulties faced by businesses during the construction. In 2015, Cowhaus co-owner Josef Bomback, OC ’76 cited that his business experienced a 30 percent decrease in revenue compared to the three prior years.... Read More »

Olive Sherman

Following an abrupt departure by former Oberlin Police Chief Juan Torres, City Manager Robert Hillard is now tasked with finding his replacement. Torres originally planned to leave in April due to a family member’s illness back in Virginia, but was forced to resign in late December as the situation escalated. Lieutenant Michael McCloskey, Torres’s... Read More »

Off the Cuff: Janet Garret, Two-Time Congressional Candidate

February 3

Lake Ridge Busing Service Faces Termination

February 3

Security Report

February 3

View All »