Established 1874.
The Review will return for the spring semester on February 3, 2017.
Lorain Grapples with Government Cutbacks

Lorain Grapples with Government Cutbacks

Sydney Allen, Production Editor

County officials have chosen to defer to the will of the voters and implement budget cuts instead of a tax hike, which will include cutting funding to law enforcement as Lorain County’s heroin epidemic rages on. The county commissioners’ office rejected a proposal Wednesday morning that would have raised the sales tax in Lorain by .25 percent....  Read More »

Council Adds Parking Spots in 2017 Budget

Council Adds Parking Spots in 2017 Budget

Louis Krauss, News Editor

City Council passed its 2017 budget at its meeting Monday evening, outlining which public works projects the city hopes to undertake. Monday’s meeting was a quick formality to pass the final budget, but the council and various municipal city workers spent around 10 hours over two meetings last week to create a final draft. In recent year...  Read More »

Krislov Outlines College Sanctuary Policies

Melissa Harris, Production Editor

President Marvin Krislov detailed how the College plans to serve its undocumented students in an email sent to students, faculty and staff last Thursday. The announcement follows efforts to make the College a sanctuary campus in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump enacting draconian immigration-law reforms. “I have been inspired by this...  Read More »

Trustees Decline to Add Student Representative

Trustees Decline to Add Student Representative

Oliver Bok, News Editor

Student Senate’s dream of having a student representative at Board of Trustees meetings may have ended Tuesday after trustees rejected the group’s proposal. “The board very much values engagement with students, and we believe Oberlin can be strengthened by all of us understanding better all the various roles and responsibilities involved in...  Read More »

Off the Cuff: Rob Hillard, City Manager

December 9

Frustration Grows Over Implementation Committee’s Effectiveness

December 9

Security Report

December 9

View All »

Standing Rock Serves as Model for Future Protests

Editorial Board

In a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux, the Army Corps of Engineers announced Sunday that it would reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline away from native land. Though the Sioux’s success is still tentative — President-elect Donald Trump could pressure the Army to reverse the decision when he takes office — the annou...  Read More »

Support for ESAs Combats Ableism

Melissa Harris, Production Editor

As a long-time sufferer of emotional and mental disorders who struggles with depression and anxiety especially, I have sought almost every form of treatment under the sun: antidepressants, therapy, meditation, yoga, exercise. The list goes on. However, coming to college has made me realize an integral part of my mental wellbe...  Read More »

Activism Limited by Disregard for Disability

Auden Granger, Production Editor

Engagement in activism is a key facet of life and education for many Oberlin students. But what does it mean when you can’t access these types of activism? What does it mean when you’re excluded by default from the performances, speeches and workshops that define most students’ social and political work? Oberlin has a massiv...  Read More »

Liberal Activism Limited by Narrow Scope

December 9

NIMBY Activism Will Not Halt NEXUS Pipeline Project

December 9

Heartbeat Bill Disturbingly Unconstitutional

December 9

Trump’s Personality Distracts from Policy Issues

December 9

View All »

Happy holidays!

Happy holidays!

Brian Tom, Contributor

December 9

View All »

RECENT SCORES

  • Sunday, January 29

    Men's Basketball

    Oberlin 57 - Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 60

  • Wednesday, January 25

    Men's Basketball

    Oberlin 73 - Denison University 89

  • Monday, January 23

    Women's Basketball

    Oberlin 68 - Thiel College 56

  • Saturday, January 21

    Women's Basketball

    Oberlin 47 - Denison University 40

  • Saturday, January 14

    Men's Basketball

    Oberlin 76 - DePauw University 80

  • Saturday, January 14

    Women's Basketball

    Oberlin 41 - DePauw University 66

  • Wednesday, January 11

    Women's Basketball

    Oberlin 31 - Kenyon College 42

  • Wednesday, January 11

    Men's Basketball

    Oberlin 59 - Kenyon College 67

  • Saturday, January 7

    Men's Basketball

    Oberlin 48 - Wabash College 58

  • Saturday, January 7

    Women's Basketball

    Oberlin 51 - Wittenberg University 57

NCAC Accolades Pour in for Track, Field

NCAC Accolades Pour in for Track, Field

Julie Schreiber and Sydney Allen

Four athletes were recognized by the North Coast Athletic Conference as Athletes of the Week and one sprinter broke a program record as both track and field teams dominated at their season-opener at Case Western Reserve University. “I can’t remember a time where four of us have done this at the same time, which is just a testament to how hard...  Read More »

Yeowomen Best Big Red to Stay Undefeated in NCAC

Yeowomen Best Big Red to Stay Undefeated in NCAC

Alex McNicoll

Losing four of its first five games hasn’t stopped the women’s basketball team from dominating North Coast Athletic Conference play. With a 51–46 win against the Denison University Big Red Wednesday, Oberlin improved to 3–4 overall, and a perfect 3–0 in the NCAC. The Yeowomen, who currently sit atop the NCAC standings in a tie with DePauw...  Read More »

Cool or Drool: MLB’s New Luxury Tax Levels Playing Field

Dan Bisno, Columnist

Sports fans always want to believe that their team has the same shot at winning as any other. While we all know “fairness” is not clear cut, perhaps no factor influences the outcomes of professional sports leagues more than the politics of player compensation. While most leagues have shifted toward a salary cap or restricted payroll, MLB continues...  Read More »

NHL Bets on Vegas

December 9

In The Locker Room Michael Lin and Devyn Malouf

December 9

Feature Photo: Heisman Club Gathers in D.C.

December 9

Track, Field Set for Spartan Holiday Classic

December 2

View All »

Established 1874.
Established 1874.