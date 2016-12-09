Sydney Allen, Production Editor

County officials have chosen to defer to the will of the voters and implement budget cuts instead of a tax hike, which will include cutting funding to law enforcement as Lorain County’s heroin epidemic rages on. The county commissioners’ office rejected a proposal Wednesday morning that would have raised the sales tax in Lorain by .25 percent.... Read More »

Louis Krauss, News Editor

City Council passed its 2017 budget at its meeting Monday evening, outlining which public works projects the city hopes to undertake. Monday’s meeting was a quick formality to pass the final budget, but the council and various municipal city workers spent around 10 hours over two meetings last week to create a final draft. In recent year... Read More »

Melissa Harris, Production Editor

President Marvin Krislov detailed how the College plans to serve its undocumented students in an email sent to students, faculty and staff last Thursday. The announcement follows efforts to make the College a sanctuary campus in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump enacting draconian immigration-law reforms. “I have been inspired by this... Read More »

Oliver Bok, News Editor

Student Senate’s dream of having a student representative at Board of Trustees meetings may have ended Tuesday after trustees rejected the group’s proposal. “The board very much values engagement with students, and we believe Oberlin can be strengthened by all of us understanding better all the various roles and responsibilities involved in... Read More »

Off the Cuff: Rob Hillard, City Manager

December 9, 2016

Frustration Grows Over Implementation Committee’s Effectiveness

December 9, 2016

Security Report

December 9, 2016

View All »