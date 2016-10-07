Feature Photo: Leyla McCalla Trio

Leyla McCalla, a Haitian-American musician living in New Orleans, has toured the world on the tail of her 2013 debut album, Vari-Colored Songs: A Tribute to Langston Hughes. She brought her cello, guitar and tenor banjo to perform at the Cat in the Cream Monday, singing in a mixture of French, Haitian Creole and English. Her music investigates African identity and social justice, and her work has led her to collaborate with famed musicians such as Rhiannon Giddens, OC ’00.