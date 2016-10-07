Feature Photo: Leyla McCalla Trio
October 7, 2016
Filed under ARTS, Features, Music, Recent Stories
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Leyla McCalla, a Haitian-American musician living in New Orleans, has toured the world on the tail of her 2013 debut album, Vari-Colored Songs: A Tribute to Langston Hughes. She brought her cello, guitar and tenor banjo to perform at the Cat in the Cream Monday, singing in a mixture of French, Haitian Creole and English. Her music investigates African identity and social justice, and her work has led her to collaborate with famed musicians such as Rhiannon Giddens, OC ’00.
Leave a Comment
Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. All comments will be reviewed by a moderator.