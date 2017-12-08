Security Report

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017

4:33 a.m. Safety and Security Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Lord-Saunders House. A malfunctioning detector caused the alarm, which was repaired and reset.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

2:27 p.m. A resident reported an individual building on fire in the Arboretum, west of the amphitheater. Officers responded and located a small fire, which was extinguished.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017

12:15 a.m. Officers working an event at Hales Gym guided an intoxicated student to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

10:45 a.m. A student reported vandalism to a mural in the lounge of Price House. A work order was filed for repair.

11:26 a.m. A resident reported the theft of a GPS from his bicycle. The bicycle was parked in the bike racks on the northeast corner of Mudd library at 6 p.m. the previous night. When the resident returned to the rack, the GPS was missing.

Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

8:35 a.m. Grounds staff reported a bicycle locked to the hand railing at Harkness House. As an officer loaded the bicycle onto the security vehicle, the owner claimed the bicycle. The student was advised to register the bicycle and not lock it to the hand railings.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017

8:16 a.m. Staff members reported damage to a television in a room in Rice Hall. An officer responded and found a small puncture in the lower middle of the screen. It is believed that the damage was done the previous evening.

4:25 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the third floor of South Hall. While checking the room in question, officers observed a strong odor of marijuana. The alarm was reset.

4:36 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the west side of Firelands Apartments. The bicycle was locked with a U-lock at the time of the theft.