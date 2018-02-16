Security Report

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

5:46 p.m. A student reported that they were approached and punched by an unknown man while walking through Tappan Square at approximately 1:30 a.m. The man then ran in an unknown direction. The incident is under investigation.

6:00 p.m. While patrolling the Adam Joseph Lewis Center, a Safety and Security officer found an expended fire extinguisher near an electrical transformer. The extinguisher was taken to the Safety and Security Office.

8:18 p.m. A student reported the loss or possible theft of their laptop computer from the Rathskellar.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018

1:34 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated student laying in the hallway on the first floor of Kahn Hall. The student was assisted to a security vehicle and transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018

12:36 a.m. Officers assisted with an ill student at the corner of Forest and Cedar Streets. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

3:00 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from a Village Housing Unit on Elm Street. The bicycle is an orange Specialize, with 26” tires. The bicycle was left unattended for a short period of time and was not locked.

10:24 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm caused by burnt food in a microwave on the first floor of Asia House. The area was cleared and the alarm reset.

10:41 p.m. A student reported the theft of their wallet and book bag from a desk on the third floor of Mudd library. The wallet was turned in to the circulation desk, but $60 cash was missing. Nothing was missing from the book bag, which was found on the floor by the bookshelves.

Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

6:40 p.m. A student reported the theft of their unattended backpack from the third floor of Mudd library. The backpack was found shortly after on the third floor with all pockets opened. Nothing appeared to be missing.

7:40 p.m. Staff at Mudd library reported a wallet, belonging to a student, turned in to the Circulation Desk. The student was contacted and said the wallet was taken from her book bag, which was left unattended for a short period of time on the second floor. $40 cash was missing from the wallet.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

1:49 p.m. A student reported the theft of their wallet from the second-floor stacks area of Mudd library. The brown wallet contained $15 cash, debit cards, a driver’s license, and miscellaneous items.