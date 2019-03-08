Women’s Track and Field Wins Third Straight NCAC Title

For the past few years, Oberlin track and field stars like Lilah Drafts-Johnson, Ana Richardson, and Monique Newton — all OC ’18 — have been household names in the Oberlin athletic community. After two consecutive years of Indoor Track and Field North Coast Athletic Conference Championships, with individual accolades and accomplishments to match, it may seem unclear to outsiders whether or not the track and field team could continue this streak of success without their stars.

Nonetheless, when the women’s track and field team took home the first place trophy at Saturday’s NCAC Conference Championships at The College of Wooster — alongside the men’s team’s fourth-place grab, their best score in at least 15 years — the victory came to neither the athletes’ or the coaches’ surprise.

“The people who graduated were incredibly impactful for our past successes,” College senior and jumper Olivia Woods said. “But in a way, they left in somewhat of a timely manner. We have a lot of hardworking [first-years] and talented [upperclass students] right now, who now have the opportunity to blossom in a way they couldn’t before.”

Track and Field Head Coach Ray Appenheimer echoed Woods’ sentiment, saying that while competing in the footsteps of two national champions and a number of conference champions is daunting, his team embraced the challenge by supporting one another.

“People were nervous going in, and the team does look a lot different this year,” Appenheimer said. “But the nerves dissipate, because with the type of community we have, they can compete with no fear. They are loved, so they can be unafraid.”

The meet was filled with broken records and accomplishments, largely fueled by the team’s enthusiasm — including not only the athletes who qualified to compete, but also the remaining members of the team, who carpooled to Wooster to cheer on their teammates.

“People were loud and energized all day,” Appenheimer said. “They had their faces painted and were losing their voices … the energy was staggering.”