Student Life Expands Capacity for Large First-Year Class

Last week, the College welcomed the class of 2025 to campus — one of the largest incoming classes in recent history. Programs across campus had to adapt to the 882 first-year students enrolled in order to support everyone on campus during the first week of in- person classes.

The class of 2025 had a particularly strong enrollment cycle with 10,636 student applicants. Admissions originally had a target to enroll 810 students but increased their goal to 870 after receiving this large applicant pool. The 882 first-years exceeded enrollment numbers from the past three years. The class of 2024 entered with 680 students, the class of 2023 with 807, and the class of 2022 with 818.

“Our larger applicant pool was extremely helpful, of course!” wrote Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid Manuel Carballo in an email to the Review. “We are proud of the great virtual outreach we were able to conduct last year. … This has carried onto this next cycle with a very busy summer of campus visitors. We’ve seen a twofold increase in on-campus visitors in the summer months.”

One program that expanded this year to accommodate the first-years is the Peer Advising Leaders program. Student programming during the orientation period, facilitated largely by the PAL program, helped first- years acclimate to many of the hurdles associated with college life. This year, PAL expanded to 55 student PALs, which is ten more than last year.

The First-Year Seminar Program, another core aspect of the first-year experience, also had to expand to meet the large class size.