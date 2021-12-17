“Uncensored” Unofficial Oberlin Facebook Group Incites Bullying, Censorship

On Sept. 21, 2018, The Oberlin Review published a piece called “Alumni Claim Censorship on Facebook.” The article discussed the formation of an alternative Facebook group, the Uncensored Unofficial Oberlin Alumni Discussion Group, created by Oberlin alumnus Robert Hayes, and others, after several alumni had been censored and banned from the Alumni Association’s digital community group. Hayes was quoted as saying, “It is my hope that the unofficial group we are building, where governance is transparent and open discussions are encouraged, will become a place for … necessary conversations.” Unfortunately, as we have discovered, the unofficial group has become a site for online bullying, defamation, and censorship.

After joining the Oberlin Committee for Justice for Mahallati’s Victims, the three of us — all Jewish — began posting articles about Professor of Religion and Nancy Schrom Dye Chair in Middle East and North African Studies Mohammad Jafar Mahallati. We posted Amnesty International’s report that identifies him as covering up crimes against humanity. We posted accounts from the family members of those killed in the 1988 prison massacres, and we brought attention to the protest against Mahallati’s crimes that was approaching on Nov. 2. We were met with great hostility, including an accusation that we were agents of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee only concerned about Mahallati’s anti-Israel statements and using the families’ human rights campaign for our own purposes and an accusation that we were lying about the families’ involvement in the protest. On another occasion, a hostile alumnus referenced “allegations and unsupported statements of Melissa Simone Landa and the groups/individuals she invokes” and then proceeded to state that he could find no support for those allegations.

Two weeks later, on Nov. 2, Landa spoke as an alumni representative at the protest against Mahallati, which was organized by the Oberlin Committee for Justice for Mahallati’s Victims. Hours later, Rica Mendes, the administrator of the Facebook group, muted Landa, rendering her unable to post or comment in the group.

Referring to the group rule about transparency, Frieda Fuchs asked Mendes for an explanation for Landa’s removal and was soon joined by several others, prompting several members of the group to make insulting comments about their demands. In one instance, alumnum Lily Manshel commented, “Lmao, why are there 5 different posts complaining about one annoying person being muted,” to which Mendes replied, “nailed it.”

Several days later, Mendes finally responded to Fuchs and others by presenting a litany of accusations against Landa and a notice that Landa was now permanently banned from the group. The accusations were presented without evidence and dated back several years, curiously emerging now, as Landa had become a spokesperson for the Iranian families.

Fuchs was later notified by Mendes that she was banned as well, with the ruling that she had “harassed” the moderators with her repeated demands.