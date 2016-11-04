Security Report

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thursday, Oct. 27

12:31 a.m. Safety and Security officers assisted an intoxicated student at Barrows Hall. The student declined medical treatment at the time. The student’s roommate said they would be in the room for the remainder of the night and would call if necessary.

1:04 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a re alarm at East Hall and smelled smoke coming from a room on the third floor. Officers found a grinder, glass pipe, what appeared to be residue from marijuana in plain view and a removed smoke detector head. The officers turned the items over to the Oberlin Police Department, contacted an electrician for repair of the smoke detector and reset the alarm.

Saturday, Oct. 29

2:01 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a re

alarm at a Goldsmith apartment. Upon arrival, they detected thick smoke and a strong odor of marijuana. e re department used a thermal imaging device to locate a box containing a vaporizer that was still warm to touch. Officers turned a box containing baggies with a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana and a grinder over to the Oberlin Police Department.

2:46 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption and marijuana on the second floor of Barrows Hall. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

11:13 p.m. Officers received a report of seven to ten students who pulled a crosswalk sign from the ground near Zechiel House and continued walking southbound on Woodland Street. An officer checked the area and was un- able to locate the individuals or the sign. The Oberlin Police Department was notified.

11:13 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint on the third floor of Barrows Hall. Upon contact with the occupant, the Officers found an unauthorized party in the room. e attendees were asked to leave, and alcohol was confiscated and disposed of.

11:58 p.m. Officers assisted an injured student when the front-porch banister col- lapsed at a South Professor Street house. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

11:58 p.m. Officers observed a large, unauthorized party taking place at a village house on South Professor Street. The students were dispersed and the live band stopped playing.

Sunday, Oct. 30

1:05 a.m. Officers transported a student

ill from alcohol consumption to their village house on North Pleasant Street.

2:04 p.m. A student reported the theft of their jacket and wallet from a bench on the second floor of Philips gym by the cardio machines. Officers checked the interior and exterior of the building but could not locate the items. Members of the Oberlin Police Department also responded.

Monday, Oct. 31

10:49 a.m. Officers met with Residential

Education staff at a village housing unit on South Professor Street. In plain view, staff located a pill bottle containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a metal grinder and a pipe in plain view. The items were confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

12:43 p.m. Officers assisted a student

who fell down steps at Stevenson Dining Hall, injuring their neck. e student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

6:24 p.m. Officers responded to a bicycle accident on North Professor Street. The student was traveling south when the bike lock engaged the brake, causing the student to fall o the bike. e student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

4:16 a.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Lorain Street. The driver swerved to dodge a deer and struck a tree at the southwest corner of Lorain and Professor Streets. Members of the Oberlin Police and Oberlin Fire Departments also responded. No injuries were reported.