All Good Things Must Come to an End: Jenkins Steps Down After 11 Seasons Leading Women’s Basketball

As his players arrived at the gym for practice one Monday afternoon in March 2018, Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kerry Jenkins devised a plan. The 2017–18 team was the first in program history to win the North Coast Athletic Conference title and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, but Jenkins knew that the Yeowomen’s most daunting challenge of the season would be facing the Messiah College Falcons that Friday, March 2.

Messiah, which was ranked No. 15 in Division III at the time, is a private Christian college that, one could say, is on the opposite side of the political spectrum from Oberlin. Jenkins decided to use this to ignite a fire in his players. Every practice that week, he harped on the fact that Messiah disapproved of his players’ lifestyles and ideologies — whether true or not.

“We showed up ready for a fight,” Jenkins said. “Our players were ready to stand up for what they believe in and stand up for Oberlin — and stand up for each other.”

The Yeowomen played their hearts out, outshooting the Falcons 46.8 percent to 37.5 percent, but the Falcons pulled away with a 64–54 win, ending Oberlin’s magical season.

Jenkins admitted that the players, coaches, and fans at Messiah were as accommodating and friendly as could be, but said he was proud of how his players responded to the extra motivation he gave them and embodied the Oberlin spirit by standing up for themselves. After the game, Jenkins felt a sense of closure as he realized he had accomplished what he came to Oberlin to do: transform the program’s culture.

On March 14, just over a year after the Yeowomen’s matchup with Messiah, Associate Vice President for Athletics Advancement and Delta Lodge Director of Athletics & Physical Education Natalie Winkelfoos announced that Jenkins — the winningest women’s basketball coach in school history — was stepping down from the program after 11 years.

“It was just time,” he said. “I’ve assured people that nothing is wrong, and nothing happened. It’s just time to look in another direction. My wife has really supported my career throughout my time here at Oberlin, and now she has a great career of her own developing. Maybe it’s time for me to support her and see where her career goes.”

Jenkins’ arrival at Oberlin in 2008 was a mere coincidence. He played basketball in high school but chose to pursue football at Amherst College. After graduating in 1996, he became a teacher as well as a high school football coach and a women’s basketball coach.